'Teen Mom 2': Why Kailyn Lowry Wasn't in the Latest Episode

Kailyn Lowry did not appear in Tuesday's episode of Teen Mom 2. On her Instagram Story, the mom-of-four said that she didn't appear in the episode because she did not want to film a specific segment with her ex, Chris Lopez, that the producers wanted her to film. But, one of her co-stars, Briana DeJesus, alleged that there was a different reason why Lowry did not appear on the episode.

Most of Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom 2 revolved around Jade Cline's Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery and recovery. Fans pointed out after the episode aired that Lowry did not appear in it. The MTV personality subsequently took to her Instagram Story to address the matter. On her Instagram Story, the reality star said that the producers wanted her to film a segment that involved her ex, Lopez. She claimed that she didn't want to film it as it wasn't "authentic" to who she is and that it was her choice to not appear in the episode.

Lowry went on to say that she wasn't in the episode because there was more going on with Cline or DeJesus, the latter of whom traveled to Miami to support her co-star amid her BBL procedure. While Lowry did not explicitly state what the content was that she did not want to film, some sources, including the Without a Crystal Ball podcast, have shared that it has to do with a reported domestic violence incident between her and Lopez. Lowry's co-star, DeJesus, also claimed that this was the reason why the 16 & Pregnant alum wasn't in the episode.

DeJesus claimed on her Instagram Story, per The Sun, "Kail doesn't want to film about breaking and entering into Chris momma house and beating him for cutting his child's hair" (Lowry denied that this incident turned physical to police). DeJesus also claimed that she was the reason why Lowry was cut from the episode, as she responded to an individual who questioned her about the matter by telling them that she did cut her co-star out. Although, Lowry refuted that claim on her Instagram Story. Regardless of the reason behind Lowry's absence in the recent episode, she will appear on next week's episode of Teen Mom 2, which will air on Tuesday on MTV at 8 p.m. ET. Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.