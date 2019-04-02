‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Confused By Ex Chris Lopez’s Kind Gesture

Kailyn Lowry’s head is spinning due to her roller coaster relationship with Chis Lopez.

As the Teen Mom 2 star readied herself for the launch party for her Pothead hair line, one RSVP was stressing her out more than the rest — that of Lopez, with whom she has been on and off since welcoming their son Lux in August 2017.

“I invited Chris, but I don’t know if he’ll actually come,” she told friend Becky Hayter ahead of the big event. “I don’t know, I guess well just see who shows up.”

It was clear Lopez’s attendance was important to the MTV personality, who brought up the matter to her friends a number of times before the party. So when she saw Lopez, and his entire family, show up to the launch to support her, the mother-of-three lit up.

“You look good,” Lopez said, hugging the mother of his child. “I’m proud of you.”

Lowry was so happy he showed up she even invited him to stay over in her hotel room that night.

The following morning, however, she admitted to sister Mikaila Shelburne that the kind gesture left her more confused than ever as to where she stood with Lopez.

“I always hate him and then he shows up,” Kail admitted to her sister the next morning. “What does that mean for me and Chris? Who the f–k knows.”

Months after filming, it doesn’t look like the pair has much of a future beyond co-parenting, with Lowry telling PEOPLE, “Things with [Chris] are horrible. I don’t have any expectations whatsoever. I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth.”

“I’ve ruined other relationships for him and then it didn’t work out. So at this point, I can’t convince him of what he’s done to me,” she continued. “I’ve stuck around long enough.”

It’s the kind of ups and downs the pair went through during their time together that led to the end of their romantic relationship, she added. “This is how it goes with me and him.They’re either really good or they’re really bad.”

As for her dating life now, Lowry admitted she’s a little busy to look for a new partner.

“I’m just not really making dating a priority,” she said.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kailyn Lowry