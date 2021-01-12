‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Changes Son Creed’s Last Name

Kailyn Lowry has made a big change to son Creed’s last name amid her turbulent relationship with ex Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom 2 star shared with an Instagram follower earlier this month that after initially naming her son Creed Romello Lopez, the little boy’s full name was “Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez now.”

Lowry has long accused Lopez of being an absent father, giving their first child together, 3-year-old Lux, only her last time. So it came as no surprise when Lowry revealed she had added her surname to Creed’s name in the comment section of a Jan. 2 photo of the little boy. When asked if she would be hyphenating the other three boys’ last names, Lowry did not respond.

The Coffee Convos host explained on an August episode of her podcast that she would be giving her youngest Lopez’s last name. “It’s crazy because I think I have a really hard time, and this is my own fault, I get so angry and I say a lot of things that are true, but then I still turn around and try to make other people happy and not argue,” the reality star explained to co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “So this is another attempt of me trying to give [Chris] a chance to step up as a dad. Nothing I do is going to change someone else’s behavior; however I feel this is me giving him another chance to, like, not argue about the last name and try to be there.”

In September, Lowry added on The Domenick Nati Show that Lopez hadn’t seen his son since he was born in July. “We don’t communicate at all. I don’t remember the last time I heard from him. So he hasn’t seen Creed since he was born, maybe a couple days after. He saw him when he was born and he saw him shortly thereafter that week and he hasn’t seen him since,” she alleged.

Things got even more contentious later that month when Lopez and Lowry feuded publicly on social media when Lux’s father cut the 3-year-old’s hair from long locks into an uneven, shorter mess. Lowry wrote alongside a photo of the little boy’s hair on Instagram, “Parenting with a narcissist be like.” Lopez then responded on an Instagram Live, “I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair. So the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she’s lucky I didn’t f—ing scalp his a—.”

The disagreement allegedly escalated to a physical altercation, which ended when Lowry was arrested on Sept. 26 for getting into a fight with Lopez. In court documents, Lopez alleged that Lowry started “attacking him [and] punching him several times on the head and upper torso” on Sept. 4.