Kailyn Lowry Calls out ‘Stalker’ ‘Teen Mom 2’ Castmate Briana DeJesus

Kailyn Lowry has a Twitter “stalker” in her Teen Mom 2 castmate Briana DeJesus — or at least that’s how she sees it.

The two MTV personalities have a complicated history since DeJesus was brought on board Teen Mom 2 this year after Teen Mom 3 was cancelled. During the show’s reunion special, DeJesus accused her fellow castmates of acting like “high school” mean girls, which earned a side-eye from the other moms just shortly before the 23-year-old mother of two announced in October she was dating Lowry’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The couple broke up after only three months of dating, but during those three months DeJesus and Lowry went back and forth with insults. Multiple times, DeJesus wiped her Twitter account clean after an impulsive tweetstorm about Lowry and her relationship with Marroquin.

Since then, DeJesus has unfollowed Lowry, but as a keen-eyed fan pointed out Wednesday, continues to like her tweets, meaning she has to actively go to her foe’s profile to see what she’s writing (or like a retweeted message from someone she does follow.)

“Watch out kail you got a stalker on your hands,” the fan said with a screenshot of DeJesus’ profile, featuring a like on Lowry’s tweet. “She ‘likes’ your post but don’t follow you.”

Lowry retweeted the burn, adding three laughing crying emojis.

DeJesus may genuinely be trying to bury the hatchet now that she’s no longer with Marroquin, however. After all, the tweet she was shown to have liked was one in which Lowry confessed she was originally planning on getting extensive plastic surgery after the birth of her son Lux, but decided instead to focus on eating right and working out.

“I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for [liposuction] & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it,” she wrote on Twitter.

“When i get home I’ll use the money i was gona (sic) spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out,” she said in another tweet.

Both Marroquin and Teen Mom 2 castmate Chelsea DeBoer offered their support at her message, with DeBoer responding to her tweet with several clapping emojis and Marroquin gushing over his ex’s decision to E! News.

“I’m super proud of her for making that decision!” he said. “I used to tell her all the time to do it naturally. Good for her. The reward will be greater in the end.”

Fans will have to decided for themselves if DeJesus was being a “stalker” or simply offering her support.

Photo credit: Facebook / Teen Mom 2