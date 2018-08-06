‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana Dejesus Square off During Reunion Altercation

The feud between Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus definitely isn’t dead.

In a sneak peek of Monday’s behind-the-reunion episode, the MTV personalities try to make nice with one another behind closed doors, but end up just screaming at one another.

Lowry first confronts her co-star, who recently dated ex-husband Javi Marroquin, about the things DeJesus said about her kids and father of son Lux, Chris Lopez, on Instagram.

“Why don’t you tell me why you felt so comfortable commenting on what you commented on Instagram,” Lowry can be overheard telling DeJesus, miced but off camera. “This isn’t about Javi [Marroquin], this isn’t about the show, this isn’t about s—. I want to know why you felt like you were comfortable saying something about my kids and about Chris.”

She continues, “You don’t want me talking about your kids, you don’t want me talking about your mom, you don’t want me talking…”

“But you do it anyways,” DeJesus interrupts. “Why?”

“Why what?” Lowry replies, prompting DeJesus to tell her to “relax.”

But DeJesus telling Lowry to relax does anything but.

“I’m not going to relax! Because I’m going to beat your a—! You have no f—ing,” Lowry says, before DeJesus shouts over her, “I’m going to do what I want to do, I’m going to say what I want to say and that’s that. If you don’t f—ing like it then that’s it.”

“Why are you acting like that? What the f— is your problem?” DeJesus yells. “You’re not going to do s—. You’re not going to do s—. You’re not going to do s—. You’re not going to do s—. B—. B— stay the f— away!”

The root of the reality stars’ feud with one another is DeJesus’ relationship with Marroquin, which was hot and heavy for just a few months before they called things off in January. Marroquin and Lowry share 4-year-old son Lincoln together, and although Marroquin and Lowry were only together for a short time, their relationship nearly ended in an engagement.

Marroquin is now expecting another baby with on-again, off-again girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

Now that Marroquin is removed from the equation, can the castmates make up?

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

