‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Blames Briana DeJesus for Low Ratings

Teen Mom 2‘s ratings have been down this season, and cast member Kailyn Lowry is saying she thinks fellow castmate Briana DeJesus is part of the reason why.

Last season of the MTV reality show had a range of viewers between 1.28 million and 1.75 million, according to TV By the Numbers, while this most recent season has had 1.49 million as its highest viewership so far and 94,000 at its lowest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lowry, who has been on the show for all eight seasons, injected her opinion as to why the ratings were so different this season after a fan tweeted, “Btw they should be thanking (Briana) because if they had to get a 5th mom for the show the ratings must of been down!”

Btw they should be thanking Brianna because if they had to get a 5th mom for the show the ratings must of been down! — cait (@misslazzz) October 26, 2017

Up Next: Javi Marroquin Opens Up About Dating ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Briana DeJesus

DeJesus was originally a castmember in Teen Mom 3, but was brought on to Teen Mom 2 this season when her show was cancelled after its first season.

“Actually now that she’s on they went down lol,” Lowry responded. “If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”

Actually now that she’s on they went down lol. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 26, 2017

Many fans appeared to agree with Lowry, tweeting that they find DeJesus and her family “hard to watch.”

I believe it. It’s hard to watch her portions of each episode. Wish this was survivor and we could just vote her off the island 🌴👋🏻 — Krystle Hill (@KrystleBelle) October 26, 2017

NOW That I agree, why and who’s the genius they should kick in the @$$ for that ? — 🎩 CheatBagLowry🎩 (@CheatOverPity) October 26, 2017

Lowry and DeJesus are currently feuding after news broke this week that the new cast member was dating Lowry’s ex Javi Marroquin, with whom she has a son.

In a cryptic tweet after news of the relationship came out, Lowry tweeted an indirect dig at the new couple, saying, “Lmao don’t shit where you eat.”

Lmao don’t shit where you eat — Kail Lowry (@KailLowry) October 25, 2017

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.