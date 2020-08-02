Former 'Teen Mom 2' Jenelle Evans Under Fire After Sharing Conspiracy Posts About Jeffrey Epstein, COVID-19 and More
Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans is no stranger to controversy on social media. The former MTV star has been under constant criticism in one form or another for over a year at this point, typically involved in some outrage alongside husband David Eason. While the couple have had a rocky road this past year, both are currently happy in their world while taking on haters and critics online.
Her latest controversy actually hits on current events quite heavily, leaving critics in new territory to take aim at the reality star. In a wide tweetstorm from Saturday, Evans posted several messages and retweeted other posts covering child trafficking, Jeffrey Epstein, Pizzagate, and the coronavirus as a hoax. While it isn't clear if Evans endorses and believes her retweets, she did spend most of Saturday spreading the messages. This earned the ire of her critics, leading to her responding publicly. She also made sure to single out the real victim of online abuse.
"I wish [Jack] would see how bad the hate against me on [Twitter] and how horrible it’s getting. I want this to be a fun & safe place to talk but I’m not comfortable talking on this app," Evans wrote. Some actually seemed to support Evans, but others were quick to suggest she delete the Twitter app or blamed her for the drama she started.
This all preceded her focus on the many conspiracies, only stoking the anger from those reading. Scroll down to see some of the responses and comments Evans posted to social media.
#SaveTheChildren is actually a real movement with focus on human trafficking, specifically in relation to children. The Twitter hashtag veers into conspiracy territory, away from the actual movement and groups like Operation Underground Railroad.
"Trafficking is not just an issue that happens to people in other countries. The United States is a source and transit country, and is also considered one of the top destination points for victims of child trafficking and exploitation," UNICEF writes on their official site. "Cases of human trafficking have been reported in all 50 U.S. States; anyone can be trafficked regardless of race, class, education, gender, age, or citizenship when forcefully coerced or enticed by false promises."
The 'Real' Pandemic
The issue with Evans' posts and retweets is how they venture into conspiracy territory related to Pizzagate, Jeffrey Epstein, and the conspiracies behind the coronavirus. Some of the posts call out specific celebrities for their involvement, singling out Tom Hanks and Bill Gates for their apparent connection. Gates and Hanks are also coronavirus hoax targets, with many either saying they are behind the spread of the disease or they are part of the hoax hiding the "real" pandemic.
Berlin today, thousands upon thousands protesting the lockdown and the hoax. Not 1 mention of it on the fake news, same in London. Media silence... Why is that? #TheGreatAwakening#SaveTheChildren pic.twitter.com/ArtkmAHIcG— Oh...Shitte... (@oh_shitte) August 1, 2020
Evans also shares another post claiming that Anthony Bourdain, Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell died while working on a documentary on pedophilia and sex trafficking.
"Hatters" Gonna Hate
Maybe my TL will #WakeUp some of you. 😫💓 #SaveTheChildren #WWG1WWGA— Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) August 1, 2020
"Oh damn so you're another a full time obsessed 'Jenelle Hatter' you love me," was a familiar take posted by the former reality star. Though she would also say such things only temporarily.
Delete, Delete, Delete
How about you think before you tweet so you don't have to keep deleting everything that makes you look like a fool 😂 #TweetNDelete— Myca Patryce (@MycaPatryce) August 2, 2020
"[Laugh my f—ing ass off,] if you take Twitter that seriously you should leave I've been here longer than you sweetheart," Jenelle wrote to the criticism. This came after she deleted several other replies.
Tom Hanks
Like you believing wild baseless conspiracy theories about Tom Hanks?— Adam Rees (@Adamchddad) August 2, 2020
Others took aim at her use of conspiracies, leading to Evans to respond that, "those aren't conspiracies." She then followed her reply with the hashtag "sheep." This prompted another to write that they will be unfollowing the former Teen Mom star due to her going "over to the crazy side."
Abuse?
We been tryna save YOUR children for ten years now. Get your own kids out of an abusive environment before worrying about other kids. There is something tangible you can do to save your kids right now! Leave David! Stop the abuse!— dogkillerdave (@dogkillerdave) August 1, 2020
Others were quick to turn the comments around on Evans own life and past public drama with her family. She retweeted the message above with another message to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. "See [Jack] this is where you and your [Twitter] team should be banning these accounts that continues to spread false information and lies about me," Evans wrote in the quote retweet.
So is Evans for real in her feelings toward human trafficking? Is it posting for attention? Or is she just out to make clear that she's being victimized. We'll have to see.