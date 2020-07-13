Wayfair: How Tom Hanks Got Sucked Into the Viral Conspiracy

After Jeffrey Epstein's 2019 arrest, and more recently, the arrest of his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, conspiracy theories are running high at the moment, with Wayfair and Hollywood actor Tom Hanks becoming recent focus points tying into Epstein and Maxwell. The online retailer has been accused by conspiracy theorists of selling children online for child sex slavery disguised as expensive pieces of furniture, and some Internet users say that a photo Hanks posted in 2016 apparently gives clues to his ties into the "scandal," which Wayfair has denied.

On July 18, 2016, Hanks posted a photo to Instagram showing a worker's or gardening glove and written next to it was "SRC USA," while he captioned the photo with "Gimme five!" The theories come from if you type "src USA" and an SKU into the Russian search engine Yandex, you would see photos of young girls, according to Snopes. It's being said that if you type "src USA" and any random numbers, allegedly the same photos appear. Other Twitter users pointed out that if you type "src" before other countries, like Mexico, similar photos would show as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) on Jul 18, 2016 at 6:52am PDT

On July 9, one Reddit user theorized that the Wayfair website was engaging in human trafficking under the guise of selling industrial strength cabinets, costing thousands of dollars, that had different names of different "victims" attached to it. While the company has said there is no truth to this, social media users feel otherwise. "There is, of course, no truth to these claims," the company said in a statement on Friday. "The products in question are industrial grade cabinets that are accurately priced. Recognizing that the photos and descriptions provided by the supplier did not adequately explain the high price point, we have temporarily removed the products from the site to rename them and to provide a more in-depth description and photos that accurately depict the product to clarify the price point."

While the company has denied these allegations, that hasn't stopped online users from going after Wayfair and Hanks, along with several other public figures. Since Maxwell's arrest, Prince Andrew is allegedly worried about it out of fear his name will be brought up. While he met Epstein through Maxwell, sources close to her say that Maxwell won't say a word about him, considering she looks up to him for helping her gain popularity among those of elite status early on after she moved to New York City years ago.