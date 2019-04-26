‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Slammed by Fans After Her Pit Bull Fatally Attacks Chicks

Jenelle Evans is in hot water again with fans after she revealed her pit bull had been attacking and killing the chicks she and husband David Eason had been raising on their “homestead.”

The Teen Mom 2 star kicked things off Wednesday when she tweeted, “Don’t get a pitbull if you plan on having a #Homestead cuzzzz he just wants our chicks really bad [eye roll emoji]. But he was here first sooo [shrug emoji].”

Her followers immediately fired back, telling the MTV personality she needed to play a more active role in her animals’ lives if violence was occurring.

Lived on a farm, had multiple dogs including pits, and never had an issue. It’s called training. — Jane Doe (@euphoric_gore) April 24, 2019

It’s not “pit bulls” my pit is a gentle giant with my ducks and chicks and bunnies and every other small animal we have it’s not pit bulls. — kd (@krystle_baby) April 24, 2019

The mother-of-three soon returned to Twitter to address the people upset about the situation, defending what was going down as the result of her chicks being “free range.”

“So I hear people are mad some of my chicks died from my dog… well they are free range chicks,” she wrote Thursday. “We also had a hawk, snake, and possum attack. This is why I said I need a llama, but no matter what stuff like this happens when you have a #Homestead.”

It wasn’t enough for most fans, however, who took to ripping her again in the replies.

As chicks they need to be contained and protected since they can’t do so themselves. Get a book about chicken raising first — just me (@brownlesley12) April 25, 2019

Its not your dogs fault its YOURS they are gentle to babies, small animals. Its not the “homestead” life, its called “not training” ya dog life. Plus, if you knew you had all these predators why the hell would you let a helpless baby animal be free range?? 🤦‍♀️ — Naula Lynn (@NaulaLynn) April 25, 2019

Very true but free range still means they have a shelter of some sort to protect from the elements and predators — Miss Tabitha (@MissTabitha2) April 25, 2019

Maybe the backlash will be enough for the reality personality to build the chicks a more secure coop.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

