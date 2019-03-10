‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Shows Daughter Seemingly Playing With Gun in New Instagram Videos

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shocked her fans Saturday by posting a video on her Instagram Story that appears to show daughter Ensley playing with a gun.

The video shows 2-year-old Ensley in a lion cub onesie, playing with the reported weapon. Evans, 27, added the caption “My hunting buddy” and can be heard asking the toddler, “You going hunting?”

The next clip showed her 4-year-old son Kaiser Orion Griffith hopping like a frog in her living room, with the weapon behind him. “My house be like…” Evans wrote in the caption.

It is not clear if Ensley is seen playing with a real weapon. The gun appears to have a white cap over the barrel, and toy guns are legally required to be sold with bright orange tips to differentiate them from real weapons.

Ensley is Evans’ daughter with husband David Eason. After recent speculation of a split, Instagram Story videos from last month showed the two back together.

The break-up rumors started after Evans shared a photo on Facebook with the caption “Single As F—” and listed her relationship status as “separated.” The couple’s reps insisted they were still together, despite the changes.

Evans and Eason have been married since 2017, and their relationship has been at the center of non-stop controversy. Last fall, Evans was hospitalized after a drunken altercation, but she said she is not the victim of domestic abuse. The incident has been the subject of the current season of Teen Mom 2, but Eason cannot appear on the show after he was fired for homophobic messages on social media.

The couple have also had their share of controversial moments with guns. Back in September 2018, Eason shared a photo of his 4-year-old son Kaden David holding a gun that looks similar to the one seen on Evans’ Instagram Story this weekend.

In January, Eason was accused of pulling a gun on a woman in front of his North Carolina home. He later denied it, claiming he did not have a gun on him when the woman approached his gates.

Eason has also shared a photo of himself in bed, clutching a rifle. In December, he claimed he was visited by Secret Service agents for a post about President Donald Trump, and responded by posting a video of him shooting at a mannequin.

Lastly, Evans infamously pulled out a gun during her road rage incident last year, with son Jace in the passenger seat.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.