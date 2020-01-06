‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shares Cryptic Messages Amid Romance Rumors, Split From David Eason

Former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans might be taking a page out of Khloe Kardashian’s book of sharing cryptic messages to social media with her recent shares to her Instagram Stories posted Sunday afternoon. The MTV alum posted two quotes to her social media amid recent rumors swirling around rumored beau, Herb Wilkinson and her rather controversial split from David Eason, seemingly revealing how she is putting herself first above others.

“I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace,” the first quote read that Evans shared. “I let whoever think whatever.”

The second quote echoed a different sentiment: “Canceling plans is ok. Staying home to cook is ok. Disappearing for a bit to get your life together is ok. Let’s encourage it & respect self improvement.”

While the messages might appear cryptic, Evans has been feeling a lot happier these days by embracing “mom life” following a very public split from her ex. In the days following their breakup that was first announced this past October, Evans has been remaining mum amid ongoing drama between that two — including a restraining order that has since been extended through January — she is focusing more on herself and being a mom to her three children, Ensley, Kaiser and Jace.

In a photo shared to her Instagram and Snapchat last month, Evans shared a selfie to social media of herself smiling while sporting a lens filter that imposes a sweet, button panda nose atop while deep in everything that consists of “mom life,” including holding water bottles, juice boxes and a bag of snacks.

The snap comes just days after the former MTV star revealed in a post shared to her social media that she’s experiencing some “anxiety” amid the separation from Eason. In a post shared to her Instagram in December, the 28-year-old shared how she has been dealing with some anxious feelings following some major life changes, like a restraining order against her 31-year-old ex after the former couple appeared in court, per Radar Online. A Davidson County clerk in Nashville told the outlet that the continuance will now be enforced until Jan. 13, adding how “the order of protection will be extended until that date.”

Since the news, Evans has been trying to refocus her life on the important things and stepping up her game in self-worth, sharing a message to her Twitter for fans about the importance of being yourself.

“Ladies, don’t ever think u have to do anything extra for people to like you. Just be yourself,” she wrote.

