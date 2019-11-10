‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Reportedly Changes Phone Number to Avoid Contact From David Eason

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans reportedly changed her phone number to make it impossible for estranged husband David Eason to contact her. Evans announced on Oct. 31 that she filed paperwork to start the divorce process after a tumultuous two-year marriage to Eason. The former MTV star already has a temporary restraining order, keeping Eason from contacting her or her children.

“Jenelle has changed her number — and David doesn’t have it,” a source told Us Weekly on Nov. 7.

The same source previously explained to the magazine that the split was a “long time coming.” It came six months after Eason shot and killed their dog Nugget for snapping at their 2-year-old daughter Ensley in April. In the aftermath of the scandal, MTV refused to film Evans for the 2019 Teen Mom 2 season. Eason also temporarily lost custody of Ensley and her other children, Kaiser, 5, and Jace, 10.

Since the split, Evans has reportedly left North Carolina for Tennessee, where she was spotted with Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, at a bowling alley on Saturday. The two reportedly met up just for a “routine kid drop-off.”

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Evans reportedly filed for a restraining order, which was granted. The order keeps Eason away from Evans and her three children. He was also ordered not to post about Evans on social media.

In the court documents, Evans listed 11 alleged examples of physical and verbal abuse from Eason since their marriage, and claimed they have only “escalated.”

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” Evans wrote.

In one incident from February 2019, Eason allegedly locked Kaiser in a running car. “While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser,” Evans claimed.

In another incident that happened just last month, Eason allegedly accused Evans of cheating on him and sent her a photo of an unidentified man, referring to him as Evans’ “new boyfriend.”

“Given his actions and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him,” Evans wrote. “For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

The same day the restraining order was granted, Eason threatened to file a missing person’s report because Evans “disappeared.” Columbus County Emergency Services told Radar Online Eason made a report, but did not file it yet.

On Oct. 31, Evans announced their split in an Instagram statement.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” Evans wrote in part. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us soon.”

