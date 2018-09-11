‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Prepping for Hurricane Florence

Jenelle Evans is battening down the hatches of her North Carolina home in preparation for Hurricane Florence, which as of Tuesday had reached a Category 4 storm rating.

The Teen Mom 2 star, who lives near Wilmington, North Carolina with husband David Eason, 4-year-old son Kaiser, 1-year-old daughter Ensley and 11-year-old stepdaughter Maryssa, shared her family’s storm preparation with fans on Twitter this week.

Florence is already expected to be one of the strongest storms to hit the east coast, and is predicted to hit land by Friday, according to CNN.

When a fan tweeted at Evans advising her to be safe, the MTV star replied, “I know…. all the bottled water in all stores are already being wiped out !!!!” with three concerned emoji faces.

Later, she added, “Preparing for this hurricane and wow got the LAST 100 ft extension cords from the hardware store. Everything is going quick! #HurricaneFlorence”

But, because it’s Evans we’re talking about, fans were quick to criticize her for the two innocuous tweets, especially after her concerns about her house’s foundation during the most recent season of the reality series.

“If your house is seriously still sinking, I would be booking hotel reservations immediately. You’re [sic] foundation is already not sturdy and the ceiling is already cracked I wouldn’t take any chances,” one person advised.

Another mocked Evans’ recent mention of her scuba certification being part of her qualifications to homeschool Maryssa, writing, “Instead of scuba diving or whatever the hell you randomly do maybe you should’ve been getting bottles water.”

“Ummm, leave! Why ride it out?” another questioned.

Still another poked fun at Evans’ and Eason’s gun ownership, writing, “Did y’all stock up on ammo for the guns? Maybe you can shoot the hurricane and it will go away.”

Regardless of the drama on Teen Mom 2, we hope that Evans and her family can stay safe during the upcoming storm.

