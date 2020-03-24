‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Not Happy With MTV Keeping Ties With Amber Portwood Despite Recent Scandal

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans still feels burned by MTV, which stopped filming her after husband David Eason shot and killed her family dog, but kept Amber Portwood on Teen Mom OG despite her controversies. Evans called the decision “unfair” in a YouTube Q-and-A session with fans on Saturday. Portwood was arrested for alleged domestic abuse against ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon last summer.

One fan asked Evans Saturday “how pissed” she is that Portwood has remained on the show, but she was let go. “Now, this has been a question that everyone has asked me for a while,” Evans explained, reports InTouch Weekly. “And, honestly, it bothers me. I mean, I think that it’s very unfair, and I didn’t really do anything wrong. So, I’ll leave it at that.”

Evans previously had stronger language for MTV, accusing them of having a double standard when it came to her and Portwood’s cases. “Wow, could of [sic] filmed at my court case that was completely dismissed.. but not instead go film the drama of a person that attacks others with weapons. Don’t film the positive tho [sic],” she wrote in since-deleted tweets last summer. “But they are scared of David.”

In May 2019, MTV said it would not be filming Evans for another season of Teen Mom 2 after Eason killed their family dog Nugget because it snapped at their daughter Ensley. Evans and Eason temporarily lost custody of their children, and although the custody agreements were reinstated, MTV has not welcomed Evans back yet. MTV fired Eason back in February 2018 for offensive remarks he made on Twitter, so they were already filming around him.

As for Portwood, she was arrested in July 2019 after allegedly threatening Glennon as he held their son James. In October, Portwood reached a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time. She pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation, and was put on probation. She was also required to take a batters’ intervention program and submit to random urine and breath testing.

While there were calls for MTV to drop Portwood, the network did not. Meanwhile, MTV has not offered to bring Evans back. She told PopCulture.com in February her contract was in “limbo” until April, when she planned to talk with other production companies.

“I think I’m just gonna wait until April, my plan is to wait until April and then venture out and talk to other production companies and stuff,” she said at the time. “But right now, I don’t know where MTV’s head is at. I mean, things can change in a minute, I have no idea.”

Meanwhile, Evans has reunited with Eason. Evans was planning to file for divorce, but she confirmed they are back living together at their home in North Carolina.

“We have 11 acres of land for them to play on and Kaiser and Ensley, they really missed the animals, they really missed the chickens, the goats, everything,” Evans said during Saturday’s Q-and-A, referring to her children. “So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth.”

