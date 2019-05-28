‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Mom Praised for ‘Stepping up’ Amid Custody Battle

Barbara Evans is getting a lot of respect from Teen Mom 2 fans as she cares for daughter Jenelle’s two children amid the ongoing custody battle with David Eason.

Sharing a photo of Jenelle’s 2-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, playing during a beach weekend with 9-year-old brother Jace, whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis, Barbara wrote, “With Jace, Ensley and my son Colin having fun.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Teen Mom 2 grandmother already has primary custody of Jace, but has been caring for Ensley amid a child protective services investigation surrounding Jenelle’s household. The MTV personality’s 4-year-old son, Kaiser, is residing with his father Nathan Griffith’s mom throughout the legal battle.

Amid all the chaos, Teen Mom 2 fans were happy to see the little ones in a seemingly stable environment.

“They should make a show about you stepping up for those beautiful children,” one follower wrote.

“Way to step up for your granddaughter when she really needed it…just like you did for Jace,” another added, with yet another writing, “Wow first pic of Ensley having fun. Hopefully she can be raised with you and her big brother.”

Child protective services stepped in earlier this month after Eason admitted to killing the family’s French Bulldog, claiming it had nipped at Ensley.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” Eason wrote on Instagram at the time. “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Soon after, the children were removed from the home pending appearances in court, and MTV announced it would no longer be filming with Jenelle.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network told Us Weekly at the time. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”