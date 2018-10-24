Jenelle Evans Suggests Husband David Eason Has No Care in Returning to ‘Teen Mom 2’

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans said her husband, David Eason, does not care about returning to MTV, despite rumors she is “demanding” he be back in front of the camera.

Idk why everyone keeps saying David is “demanding MTV” to do anything…. I’m the only one talking in this situation. David can give a shit less and hates being on camera. 😂 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 3, 2018

“[I don’t know] why everyone keeps saying David is ‘demanding MTV‘ to do anything…. I’m the only one talking in this situation. David can give a s– less and hates being on camera,” Evans tweeted Friday, along with a tears-of-joy emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The tweet appears to be in response to reports that Evans is apprehensive about signing on to star in another season of Teen Mom 2. Last month, The Ashley’s Reality Round-Up reported that Evans had not signed a new deal because she wants Eason to be allowed to be around Teen Mom 2 filming, even if he does not appear on camera.

“Basically, Jenelle wants David included in filming, and if that’s not possible, she wants him to be allowed to be around while she’s filming,” a source told The Ashley. “She doesn’t care if he isn’t shown on-camera or paid. She told [the producer] that if she is filming at their home, she is not going to make David leave.”

Eason was fired in February after making homophobic comments on Twitter, and Evans has repeatedly defended him.

During the July 30 episode of Teen Mom 2, MTV aired Evans’ road rage incident, in which she pulled out a gun with son Jace in the car. Audiences saw Evans accuse Jace of lying to his grandmother about her pulling the weapon, even though it was caught on camera. Evans later teased she would leave the show to “go do my own thing,” and claimed Amazon and Netflix approached her.

Some fans speculated that Evans has already left Teen Mom 2, since her producer Kristen Schylinski was seen in one of Kailyn Lowry’s Aug. 1 Snapchat posts, reports InTouch Weekly. Schylinski was seen dancing with Lowry’s children and a cameraman was filming the scene.

Schylinski started working as Evans’ producer during 16 and Pregnant. When Teen Mom 2 started, she followed Evans and Chelsea Houska. She became Evans’ full-time producer during season three.

“My relationship with Jenelle is extremely professional,” Schylinski told MTV News in 2016. “I think we are very close in the sense that we have been working together for so long, we can really finish each other’s sentences at this point. But I think that our relationship is built on trust and mutual respect that’s taken years to build. Jenelle is a very closed person in some ways, and it takes a long time to really get to know her.”

The next new episode of Teen Mom 2 airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty