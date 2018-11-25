‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Flaunts Confederate Flag at Cadillac Ranch

David Eason is continuing to stir up controversy with his use of the Confederate battle flag, as the fired Teen Mom 2 star posed with the symbol at Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas over Thanksgiving weekend.

Jenelle Evans’ husband displayed the Confederate flag on the roof of one of the 10 decorated Cadillacs that make up the iconic art installation in an Instagram he posted Saturday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think we hit the jump a little too hard!” he captioned the photo, in reference to The Dukes of Hazzard, adding the hashtag #generallee, both the name of a Confederate leader and of the vehicle used in the show.

This isn’t the first time Eason has posed with the Confederate flag, drawing criticism for displaying the flag of the pro-slavery Confederacy of the Civil War.

In early November, the fired MTV personality declared his intentions to “plant my flag” in all 50 states, saying that the flag to him isn’t a symbol of racism, but of his southern heritage.

“It’s just where I’m from, my heritage,” the North Carolina resident responded to fans on a recent Instagram after being accused of promoting a racist symbol. “Kind like when people fly a flag that represents their state because it’s where they are from.”

“If someone think it has to do with racism or slaves they aren’t thinking enough,” the 30-year-old continued. “More racist people fly the beloved American flag, which was the flag flying on the American slave ships…No concern there?”

In October, Eason also sported a large Confederate flag, captioning the photo, “Where I’m from is who I am and my family fought and died for this land. Red white and blue comes in more than one pattern. Dont argue just get off my page if you dont agree!”

Evans has come to her husband’s defense in the matter many times, even sporting the flag herself in a recent Instagram Story and writing, “Get mad.”

She has also defended people who have accused him of being a racist, telling a fan on Instagram, “My husband isn’t racist… his childhood best friend was black. [I don’t know] where this rumor came from.”

Evans also defended her husband for the homophobic and transphobic comments that ended up getting him fired from Teen Mom 2 in February, telling TMZ at the time, “David didn’t understand how offended people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left,” she continued.

Photo credit: Instagram / Jenelle Evans