‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Slam Jenelle Evans Over Hurricane Claims

Jenelle Evans is weathering more than Hurricane Florence right now. The Teen Mom 2 star has come under fire on Twitter after a number of dubious claims she’s made about the historic storm on Twitter as it hits her home state of North Carolina.

Evans, who along with husband David Eason, 11-year-old stepdaughter Maryssa, 4-year-old son Kaiser and 1-year-old daughter Ensley decided to shelter in place during the hurricane, has been making jokes about the storm being over-hyped over the past few days, captioning photos of her children playing with the hashtag “#WhatHurricane.”

But just hours after sharing that thought on Instagram and Twitter, fans called her out for changing her tune.

“This is insane. Lots of rain, flooding, washed out roads, broken dams, falling trees killing people, tornados, dolphins in the streets, sharks on highways, alligators running around, and wild snakes outside swimming. What else can go wrong? #HurricaneFlorence #StayInside” she wrote on Twitter Sunday.

In addition to the drastic shift in tone, fans slammed Evans for perpetuating a longtime internet myth of sharks swimming in the streets during hurricanes, which was long ago debunked as a Photoshopped image.

Dolphins, which were spotted near the shore in rising waters, have also not been documented as being “in the streets.”

“Well your tune sure changed from a few days ago. I live in Houston where people are still displaced after losing everything from Harvey over a year ago now. I do pray for you and everyone in the path. And please don’t tell me you believe the shark on the highway photoshopped pic,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “I mean hello, they told y’all to evacuate [because] it’s gonna be bad but hey good job putting your whole families lives at risk! Bet your dogs are still outside too.”

A third piled on, “Have you not been watching the news? I feel like your previous posts you were upset at people telling you to beware.”

“Girl really?” another said of her hurricane claims. “You believed that shark pic? Or are you just mocking this disaster?”

Evans was quick to hit back at those criticizing her, however, writing to a fan telling her to take the disaster “more seriously,” “No s—, I meant that caption as in my children are safe and comfortable. Always taking my words and twist them to make it sound negative. #GoAway.”

