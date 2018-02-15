‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Admits ‘Bad Timing’ With Instagram Gun Post

After fans lashed out at Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason for an “insensitive” Instagram post showing Evans shooting a gun just hours after Wednesday’s Florida school shooting, the MTV personality admits the post was “bad timing.”

Bad timing. 🙄🤦🏻‍♀️ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) February 15, 2018

“Bad timing,” Evans tweeted, alongside an emoji rolling its eyes and an emoji woman doing a face palm.

The tweet elicited an array of responses, some roasting her for posting the photo in the first place and others telling the 26-year-old mom of three that she shouldn’t have to apologize for sharing a gun photo while parents mourned their children’s lives due to gun violencec.

Ummm you think so 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Lisa Marie (@Yesi_lisaa) February 15, 2018

just why do you do these things to yourself @PBandJenelley_1 — Jasflower TJR chik (@csimako) February 15, 2018

do you mean that target gun picture?? girl you gonna get roasted, and David has removed the comments. remove it — Jasflower TJR chik (@csimako) February 15, 2018

Many encouraged Evans to delete the social media posts.

Remove the pictures from social media and keep them for you guys, privacy is a wonderful thing sometimes. The memories will still be there whether other people know about them or not. — Katch22 (@Kat_attack89) February 15, 2018

Another called out Eason for making a photo with a rifle his profile picture.

She is alleging “bad timing” yet her husband makes the rifle photo his profile picture. Are either of them ever going to admit to being sinister? — Miss Prissy (@RubyMarie83) February 15, 2018

One person wrote that Evans’ response was not enough.

Bag timing? An apology and removing the photo would’ve been appropriate. — PollyHensley (@pollyhensley87) February 15, 2018

Some told Evans she shouldn’t have to apologize.

Yeah the bad timing sucked because ppl are over sensitive.. Davids post has nothing to do with Florida. But it’s better to prob keep any gun pics offline, considering how controversial they are. — Shelby (@firststarisee) February 15, 2018

No need to apologize to anyone. You’re only being criticized because you’re in the public eye, and people have nothing better to do with their time. Owning a gun and displaying it, coincidentally amidst a tragedy, does not make you insensitive to the lives of others. ♥️ — 𝒦𝒾𝓂𝒷𝑒𝓇𝓁𝑒𝓎 ✰ (@kimazon) February 15, 2018

Others begged Evans to “give an ounce of care.”

It may not have happened in your state but it still happened in a state from a country you live in. Children died. Give an ounce of care. How can you not have any empathy? Put yourself in those parents place who lost their children. Dang. You just don’t get it. — Indira Saketi (@diramichel) February 15, 2018

People are “too sensitive”? CHILDREN lost their lives! Hopefully, it’s a tragedy that you never yourself have to experience. — littlemissfunsizd (@littlemissfuns1) February 15, 2018

Hours after news broke Wednesday that a gunman had murdered 17 people and injured many more, Eason posted on Twitter and Instagram a photo of his wife, clad in leather, taking aim with a rifle.

“My babes a bad ass babe! Happy Valentine’s Day!” he captioned the photo with hashtags like, “target practice” and “safety first.”

Many of the couple’s followers were shocked that Eason would post something celebrating the use of guns so soon after the shooting.

“Shooting guns … just after a shooting in Florida,” one fan tweeted in response. “Good timing [thumbs down emoji].”

“I love y’all but come on!!!!!!! 17 KIDS KILLED TODAY IN A SCHOOL SHOOTING AND THIS IS WHAT YOU POST???!!!” another commented. “Pro gun/anti gun, this is insensitive at best [shake my head].”

Emotions are running high after the shooting, which was the third deadliest school shooting in recent U.S. history.

The suspected shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was arrested Wednesday after the shooting and booked into Broward County Jail on charges of premeditated murder Thursday. He is being held without bond.