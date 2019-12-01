Reality

‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Ex Courtland Rogers Gets Advice From Kailyn Lowry After Threatening to Divorce His Wife

Kailyn Lowry turned a few heads in the Teen Mom 2 fandom on Thursday when she had a Twitter conversation with Courtland Rogers, the ex-husband of her former co-star Jenelle Evans. Rogers is currently married to wife Lindsey, but the pair apparently hit a rough patch. Rogers tweeted out a now-deleted message that read “I want a divorce!”

Lowry, who was married to Javi Marroquin from 2012 to 2016, saw the remark and offered Rogers some advice about marriage and thoughts of divorce.

“Before you do this, think about why. Then ask yourself if it can be worked thru… don’t give up bc it’s ‘easier’ to move on to the ‘next best thing’.. you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have courtland! Love is a commitment,” Lowry tweeted. “Even when it’s hard!!! I know I’m being a hypocrite but it’s only bc I’ve been thru it!!!”

Rogers apparently appreciated the advice and it seems to have given him a moment of clarity about the situation.

“Kail…. U ALWAYS KNOW EXACTLY WHAT TO SAY AND WHEN TO SAY IT [smiley face emoticon],” Roger wrote.

While most observing Teen Mom 2 fans applauded Lowry for reaching out, one person did not appreciate the gesture: Nathan Griffith, one of Evans’ ex-boyfriends and the father of Evans’ son Kaiser.

Griffith, who is currently on good terms with Evans, saw the exchange and thought Lowry was doing it just to bug his ex. However, Lowry claimed that was not the case at all.

“This has absolutely nothing to do with Jenelle… what are you talking about?” she wrote.

Evans, herself, has not commented on on the matter as of press time.

