‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Dropped by Advertiser After Customers Complain About Her Past

Jenelle Evans’ past is costing her advertisers after customers complained to the food delivery service with which she was partnering.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member was previously working with Blue Apron, a meal delivery company, posting paid Instagram posts on her account promoting the company.

But customers complained to the company on Twitter about Evans’ behavior, including her use of homophobic slurs and past criminal record, saying the MTV cast member’s image was far from the family-friendly image of Blue Apron.

Blue Apron answered the complaints on Twitter last week, saying “Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle.”

Thanks for reaching out. We will no longer be advertising with Jenelle. — Blue Apron (@blueapron) February 8, 2018

Last week, people sent Blue Apron screenshots of tweets Evans made in 2012 that included her using homophobic slurs, prompting one Twitter user to promote a boycott of the company, saying, “@blueapron Why are you paying homophobic Jenelle Evans to promote your service #boycottBlueApron.”

Another person complained about Evans’ long battle with drugs, which she has been open about in her book Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom. Evans claims to currently be sober, but her recent erratic behavior has prompted those close to her to insinuate she might be using again.

In her book, Evans said she “won’t glamorize the drug by going into the long details of why people love it so damned much,” but added that her “first trip was amazing.”

“Before I knew it, I was shooting up four or five times a day. I was hooked,” she wrote in an excerpt.

Fans of the show know the toll Evans’ drug use had on her, including the loss of her first son, 8-year-old Jace, to her mom Barbara Evans. The custody of Jace is still a major point of tension between the two, and Evans has since had two more children, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 13 months, whom she shares with new husband, David Eason.

“I disowned my mother and siblings and friends, but the truth is no one wants to talk to you when they suspect you’re a junkie,” she said.

Evans opened up to PEOPLE about getting clean in 2015, saying sobriety had made her “more active in my children’s lives.”

She continued, “My life has changed so much since I stopped doing drugs — my whole attitude has changed.”

Photo Credit: MTV