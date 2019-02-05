‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Denies David Eason Abuse, Refuses to Film After 911 Call Released

Following the release of a 911 call in which she accused husband David Eason of domestic violence, Jenelle Evans refused to allow MTV cameras to film her for Teen Mom 2.

At the start of Monday’s all-new episode of the reality series, it was noted that Evans wouldn’t film following her allegations making headlines back in October. Jenelle’s producer, Kristen, was able to speak with the reality personality’s mom, Barbara Evans, who admitted she hadn’t spoken to her daughter about the concerning call for fear of pushing her away.

“I really need her to be able to talk to me if something comes down again,” she explained of keeping her emotions to herself.

Barbara added that having gone through an abusive relationship in her life, she had special insight into the possibly violent situation.

“I’m worried about her, but anybody who has domestic violence has to make the decision themselves to come forward,” Barbara said. “I was in a relationship all those years — he used to beat the living hell out of me. I remember that feeling … I felt disgraceful, I felt it was my fault, and that I was embarrassed and that I didn’t want anybody to know.”

When producers asked Jenelle’s ex, Nathan Griffith, what he thought of the situation, he explained that when he picked up his son Kaiser, he was told to mind his business after asking about the call.

“I really think David is capable of doing something like that,” Nathan said of the situation. “Everybody can see that Jenelle’s in an abusive relationship now and she’s trying to protect him. I think everybody is starting to realize who is the problem.”

Later, after agreeing to film again, Jenelle told mom Barbara that the whole incident had gone down while the couple was having a bonfire and drinking with friends. When David left to get more drinks, Jenelle said she got mad because she didn’t know where he went.

“When David pulled in the driveway, I came outside yelling, screaming and cussing at him because I was pissed off he didn’t answer the phone,” she said. “As I was yelling at him, we were by the fire. I was basically running toward him cussing, and then I tripped over this freakin’ hole. Well, he saw that I tripped and he went to go catch me and he fell too. So we both fell, and when he fell, he fell on top of me.”

While Jenelle initially thought David had pushed her down intentionally, she claimed it was all a “drunk misunderstanding,” waving away the police when they arrived and going to the hospital only to get her injuries checked out.

Barbara didn’t comment much on her daughter’s story, only telling her, “I know, but it was, like, heartbreaking.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

