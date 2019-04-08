‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans and David Eason Pose for Family Photo Amid Relationship Drama

Amid breakup rumors, Jenelle Evans posed with husband David Eason in a photo she shared after filming for a Teen Mom 2 reunion.

Evans, Eason and their daughter Ensley all posed together in front of a green screen, with Evans thanking her family for being by her side during the “stressful reunion.”

“After this stressful reunion, I’ve been put through the ringer. To trust an entire group of people for years then they turn their back on you and treat you like a puppet is beyond words,” the MTV star wrote, hinting that the she wasn’t happy with her treatment from the network.

“Family is everything I need to make it through my hard times and I am truly #blessed for what I have today. Didn’t take many pictures but super happy my mom was there by my side to defend everything,” she added. “Please don’t ever let anyone bring you down and be strong in whatever you do.”

During the reunion special, Evans reportedly stormed off stage during a confrontation with reunion host Nessa, who asked Evans about her and Eason’s tweets about NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is dating Nessa.

A source told The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Evans was “basically ambushed on-stage” and tried to claim she was not in control of her social media posts, which is untrue about the screenshots Nessa was reading from. After Nessa reportedly continued to press the issue, Evans eventually began crying and left the stage.

“A few of the producers had to go and give her a pep talk but she finally went back on-stage to finish her segment,” another source told The Ashley.

Upon her return, Nessa continued to ask about the controversial social media posts, causing Evans to storm off again, this time insisting to producers she had “stomach pains” and had to go to a hospital. She was not reportedly taken to a hospital.

A source told Radar Online that Evans’ mother, Barbara, came on the show and filled in for her daughter. Eason was fired from the show in October 2018 for homophobic tweets, so he was barred from appearing on the reunion.

Meanwhile, Evans insisted last week that “things are fine” with Eason amid breakup rumors and after they both changed their relationship statuses on Facebook.

“Things are fine between me and David,” Evans told E! News Friday. “I heard since he’s not on social media as much we broke up… and tons of other rumors but I just don’t post unless I have makeup on and when I don’t, I take videos of my animals and kids a lot.”

“When you’re married for a while, you don’t take Snapchat selfies every day of each other. You’re occupied with family and life,” she said. Evans — who shares 9-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, 4-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and 2-year-old daughter Ensley with Eason — married Eason in 2017.

In October 2018, Evans was hospitalized after she broke her collarbone during a confrontation with Eason. Evans later called 911, claiming her husband “assaulted” her and “pinned” her to the ground in their backyard. However, Evans later tried to downplay the incident. In a YouTube video, she told her fans she was “completely fine” and would not stay in a relationship with Eason if he was abusive.

Since the October incident, there have been several rumors of a split. At one point, they stopped following each other on Instagram. In February, Evans even posted a new photo of herself on Facebook, adding the caption, “Single AF.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. The network has not announced when the reunion will air.

Photo credit: Instagram / @j_evans1219