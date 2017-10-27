‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Ex Reveals He’s Having a Baby Boy

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers is seeing blue.

The Teen Mom 2 personality is expecting his first child with girlfriend Lindsay Renee and he revealed the baby’s sex on Twitter Thursday.

“ITS A BOY,” Rogers tweeted with a slew of red emojis. The dad-to-be already has a young daughter from a previous relationship.

ITS A BOY ❤️🙌🏻🎈🎉🎊 — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) October 26, 2017

Earlier this month, he shared a throwback photo of the happy couple getting cozy.

“Me and my girlfriend,” he wrote alongside the smiling selfie.

In Evans’ new memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, the mom of three gets candid about her past relationships, including her turbulent marriage to Rogers between 2012-14.

At 20, she said she learned she was pregnant by her husband but decided to have an abortion.

“I know people judge me harshly for my choice,” Evans wrote. “If you are hoping for a long, detailed description of what I was going through at the time of my decision, I hate to disappoint you. I have talked about it enough. I did what was best for my body at the time, and I have moved on from it.”

She also alleges that she suffered a miscarriage while pregnant with Rogers’ child after an argument between them turned physical.

When Evans and Rogers married, she already had one child from a previous relationship, Jace, who is now 8 years old. The couple had no children together.

When their divorce was finalized, Evans was pregnant with son Kaiser, 3, by now ex-fiance Nathan Griffith.

“I’m excited that we got this done before my baby’s born and I’m just happen that my last name’s Evans again and not Rogers,” she said on Teen Mom 2 when the marriage ended.

The reality cast member’s surname changed again after she married her second husband David Eason in September. The couple welcomed daughter Ensley in January.