‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Compares Husband David Eason to R Kelly

Jenelle Evans will not be talking about husband David Eason on Teen Mom 2 after the fired MTV personality allegedly sent threatening text messages to the production team.

Monday’s episode of the Teen Mom 2 began with a notice from producers that they continued to have to film with Evans out of town due to Eason’s “earlier texts threatening that he would show up to shoots and force production to shut down.”

Traveling to Orlando, Florida with friend Katrina, Evans admitted her relationship with mom Barbara was back on the rocks due to her mom’s on-camera accusations that Eason is abusing her daughter.

“You know, she’s back to the way she was thinking things about what the tabloids are writing, and she doesn’t even come as me about it,” the MTV personality told her friend. “She films things behind my back that air on TV. It hurts my feelings, because it’s about my relationship, and she knows about my relationship, yet she’s saying different things to other people that are not true.”

She then compared her husband to rapper R. Kelly in light of the Surviving R. Kelly docuseries, which chronicled multiple sexual abuse, rape and misconduct accusations made against the rapper.

“I’m not talking about my relationship, because David can’t talk about anything, so I’m not gonna put him in that position,” Evans said. “He doesn’t have the chance. He’s not allowed to be filmed. … He doesn’t get to say s— about nothing.”

Meeting up with Teen Mom costar Briana DeJesus later, Evans explained that things had been “up and down” with her husband due to the filming demands placed on her.

“He just doesn’t want me going out of town all the time to have to film,” she told DeJesus. “That’s literally all we argue about. He doesn’t cheat on me. … He’s perfect, it’s just we argue about filming, that’s it.”

Evans and Eason are facing an even more dire situation currently after he admitted to shooting and killing Evans’ French Bulldog, Nugget, after the puppy allegedly nipped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley’s face.

After Evans admitted she was considering divorcing her husband, but that nothing is finalized, the couple is reportedly under investigation by Animal Services, Child Protective Services and local law enforcement.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

