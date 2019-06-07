Jenelle Evans Calls 911 on David Eason for ‘Smashing’ Into Their Home, Months-Old Footage Reveals

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are together and committed to getting their children back in their custody after child protective services removed them. However, their relationship looked very different a short while ago.

Months before Eason admitted to shooting and killing Evans’ dog, Nugget, she called 911 on him to accuse him of some frightening behavior, according to Radar Online. The outlet obtained audio from the call, during which the former Teen Mom 2 star said she was hiding in her attic during the Dec. 23, 2018 call to Columbus County Emergency Services.

“My husband is freaking out,” Evans told the operator. “He’s outside freaking out. He’s smashing our front door trying to get inside.”

The embattled reality star claimed during the call that Ensley, 2, was “in the bedroom sleeping.” The operator she spoke with appeared concerned Evans left her toddler alone, but she assured her she could see her room from where she was hiding. She told the operator Eason believed she “locked him out and took his phone,” and became enraged.

“He said I locked him out and took his phone. He was outside looking for his phone. He got upset over an article. You can hear him yelling. He’s outside smashing stuff,” a frightened Evans said during the call.

Asked if Eason had a weapon, Evans responded, “Yeah he does, he has a gun. He broke my front door, I don’t know how it looks. I’m in the attic.”

Eason placed a call of his own to authorities that day, requesting a welfare check as reported by Radar Online reported. A dispatcher reportedly told the 911 operator that Eason was requesting “a welfare check on his wife.”

“He said she’s not answering her phone or texts. He’s in Wilmington County. He wanted us to sent the information because he’s driving. He said he’s worried. He called 2 to 3 times. She’s on Facebook,” the dispatcher said.

The call came months after Evans placed another to police in which she accused Eason of putting his hands on her. She claimed during the call he “pinned me down on the ground.” Evans was crying during the call, which she later alleged was merely a drunken misunderstanding.

“My husband, he just assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard,” she sobbed. “I think I heard my collarbone crack. I can’t move my arm.”

Fast forward to April, when Eason shot and killed Evans’ dog after it nipped at Ensley. Eason admitted to it on Instagram, and did not apologize. The killing resulted in Evans’ firing from the Teen Mom franchise. Not long after, CPS took Ensley, Evan’s son Kaiser and Eason’s daughter, Maryssa from their care.

Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, was ordered to end her daughter’s visits with older son Jace. In May, a judge ordered that the kids stay with their respective guardians.

“The judge told Jenelle that she failed to protect the children while they were in her care,” a source told Radar Online. “The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified. CPS described the state of t he home as horrific. It was filthy, and there were holes in all of the walls.”