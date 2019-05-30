‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Breaks Silence on Losing Custody, Vows to Stay With David Eason

Jenelle Evans has released an official statement after the Teen Mom 2 star and husband David Eason lost custody of all their children earlier this week.

To The Hollywood Gossip Wednesday, Evans began, “I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back.”

“I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” the controversial MTV personality continued.

In a public plea to fans and followers, Evans asked, “I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

She made it clear, however, that she and Eason would not be splitting up amid their custody battle, “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

The reality star lost temporary custody of 9-year-old son Jace, 4-year-old son Kaiser and 2-year-old daughter Ensley when a judge handed down the verdict on the child protective services case against them Tuesday, while Eason lost custody of 11-year-old daughter Maryssa.

Jace and Ensley are currently staying with Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, while Kaiser is being cared for by father Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris. Maryssa is reportedly being cared for by Eason’s mother.

The couple had been the subject of CPS investigations before, but their ongoing troubles with custody began when Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s dog after the French Bulldog allegedly nipped at Ensley.

The incident drew the attention of law enforcement and also meant the end of the couple’s employment with Teen Mom 2.

In a statement to Us Weekly, earlier this month, the network said, “MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty