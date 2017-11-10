‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Returns to Social Media, Immediately Regrets It

Teen Mom 2 cast member Javi Marroquin is already having regrets after returning to Twitter after a little more than two weeks taking a break from social media.

Marroquin, who used to be married to castmate Kailyn Lowry, took a hiatus from the app beginning Oct. 25, the same day he admitted he was dating new Teen Mom 2 cast member Briana DeJesus. DeJesus also deleted her Twitter around the same time, starting fresh with just pictures of her daughters after a fight with castmate Lead Messer.

Nothing but the contractually-obligated MTV links were tweeted from Marroquin’s account until Oct. 29, when he popped in and popped back out with a simple tweet.

“Damn, I get off twitter and I hear my name is still being talked about… move on. You’ll be happier #imoutagain,” he tweeted.

But Thursday, the 24-year-old father decided he was ready to return to his Twitter followers. “Went ghost for a bit, think I’m back,” he said.

His very next tweet, however, stirred up controversy again. “Get to see bae this weekend,” he wrote. DeJesus retweeted his message, adding a kissy face emoji.

Fans were NOT happy with the MTV cast members’ messages to each other, accusing them of stirring up drama unnecessarily.

Soon after the backlash, Marroquin said he regretted even coming back to the app. “i remember why i left the first time,” he said.

The Marriage Boot Camp cast member has tweeted again since that message, so it’s unlikely that was another social media breaking point for him, but fans will just have to see how long he can take the haters before logging off again.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.