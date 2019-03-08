‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin ‘Ready’ to Have Another Baby With Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

Teen Mom 2‘s Javi Marroquin is already eager to welcome another baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau after welcoming son Eli in November.

In a new interview with OK Magazine, the MTV personality, who shared 5-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry, said he was “ready” to try for another baby with Comeau.

“I’m ready when she’s ready,” Marroquin said. “But she’s not ready.”

He added of the couple’s future plans, “We are still trying for that girl! We want that girl.”

“Eli is a handful for now, we will take our time. I think we said next year, we’ll try next year,” he added.

Marroquin and Comeau first started dating after meeting in 2017 at a friend’s wedding, but split soon after due to the long distance romance. Not long after, Marroquin began dating Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, but the two split in January 2018 after a whirlwind romance.

Almost immediately, Comeau and Marroquin began dating again, with the reality personality stating on Season 8 of the MTV show, “Me and Lauren dated last summer, but it was just bad timing and we both had a lot going on. And then we just rekindled, she texted me, and we were talking for a little bit. Then we hung out and the chemistry was still there, and now we’re together. I’m trying to get over the ex.”

The two announced they were expecting in May, and welcomed Eli in November.

Since then, the two have been working on raising their new family, and trying to work Lowry into the mix in a healthy co-parenting relationship. It hasn’t exactly been easy, as Teen Mom 2 fans will recall after watching an awkward first meeting between the two earlier this season.

“It makes me want to wonder why she hasn’t wanted to meet me for this long,” Comeau asked Marroquin in the season premiere. “My biggest thing is I just want your co-parenting to be happy and healthy. I just want respect on both sides.”

Since then, the two appear to have worked out a healthy, if somewhat distant, relationship for the sake of their mixed family.

“A direct relationship with her, I don’t now if that’s necessary,” Comeau told Radar Online in November. “But to be able to all be together for the kids’ sake, hopefully we’ll get there.”

“We’re working, communicating and making sure things get done,” Marroquin added at the time.

