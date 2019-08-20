‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin and Fiancee Lauren Comeau Reportedly Have Police Called to Their House During Fight

It looks like things may be over between Teen Mom 2 couple Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau just months after the pair got engaged. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup is reporting that over the weekend, police were called to the couple’s house after the two got into a massive fight, and although no one was arrested or removed from the home, things are looking tense between the two

The Ashley reported that the fight kicked off while the two had friends over to their house, and while it’s unclear who called police to the scene, authorities did attempt to diffuse the disagreement before things got out of hand.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following the incident, Comeau unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram, deleting a number of cute photos of the two of them, sparking rumors that things are over for good for the two of them. Marroquin, meanwhile, shared a quote on his Instagram Story reading, “If you ever feel like you’re losing everything, remember that trees lose their leaves every year and they still stand tall and wait for better days to come.”

The couple, who share 9-month-old son Eli, has been having a tough time in their relationship as of late, The Ashley’s source dished: “They fight constantly, but this one was really bad. Something major went down.”

Marroquin and Comeau first started seeing one another in 2017, taking time off while Marroquin romanced Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus for a few months and getting back together amid that messy split. In June, Marroquin popped the question in Comeau’s hometown in Maine.

Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, told Us Weekly of the possible split, “Even though I’ve said things in the past, it’s not my place to comment on their relationship or issues. I wish him the best whether they’re together or not.”

Photo credit: MTV