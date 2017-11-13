‘Teen Mom 2’ Couple Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus Cozy up in Sexy Dancing Video

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus are enjoying their new relationship publicly, showcasing their love in a sensual video of the controversial Teen Mom 2 couple getting close in a club to Latin music.

Tengo un amor @_brianadejesus A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Nov 12, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

The two have been seeing each other for a while, but finally confirmed their relationship after the filming of the MTV reality show reunion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since then, they’ve been hot and heavy, posting photos of the two cozying up, coining the couple name “Javiana” and sending each other romantic messages on Twitter.

During Marroquin’s recent trip to visit DeJesus, the two evidently went to a dance hall, where they recorded themselves dancing to the song “Tengo Un Amor” by Toby Love.

The two look like they’re having a great time, which fans definitely noticed.

“Such a cute couple, [you] both deserve to be together and be happy,” one person commented.

“Aaaaaaaaaw y’all make the cutest couple,” another added. “So happy y’all are together.”

“So happy for you guys. Praying you two have finally found the love you deserve,” a third chimed in.

Even though Marroquin’s ex-wife and DeJesus’ castmate Kailyn Lowry hasn’t expressed her approval in the past, some fans think she may have found new love as well. It will be interesting to see how the three interact during the first part of the reunion special tonight.

The first part of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.