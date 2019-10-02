‘Teen Mom 2’: Jade Cline Calls 911 After Ex Steals Her Gun, Says She’s Afraid He’ll Shoot Her

Jade Cline’s breakup with boyfriend Sean Austin was so explosive that it led to police getting involved after Cline alleged that Austin may have relapsed and stolen her 9 millimeter handgun. Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2 showed that she also believed he had cheated on her.

In the episode, Cline, 22, found a new place for her and her daughter, Kloie, to live, which became even more necessary after she picked up Kloie from Austin’s home and found used condoms and drug residue in the trash can.

“I was like, ‘This will be the last time you see me in this house,’” she said when telling a friend what happened. Although Austin denied everything, Cline said she found enough evidence to leave. However, Austin pushed her out of the house and locked the door before she was able to gather any of her or Khloie’s belongings — including her gun.

“I don’t feel safe going over there alone,” she admitted. “I don’t care how much he hates me, he can’t take away my kid’s stuff. He can’t leave her with nothing. That’s not fair to her.”

Cline and Austin — who struggled with drug addiction while on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, but was sober and in outpatient treatment earlier this season — have been arguing on Teen Mom 2 since the season premiere after Cline was accused of going through his phone after moving in together.

“I’m calling the f—ing cops. He stole my gun. He took it out of my s—, because my gun was in my s—,” Cline alleged after Austin kicked her out. On the phone with police, she said that Austin was “acting erratically” and that she wanted her gun “out of his possession and I just want my possessions out of the home and I want to feel safe. He’s in possession of a weapon that’s not even his, nor does he have a permit.”

“I just want to get my belongings and be safe and not worry about some dude shooting me or something because he’s acting crazy,” she added.

The newest Teen Mom 2 star was able to get a police escort while she and her family went to the house to move her out, but things quickly escalated when she passed out from anxiety she was feeling from being in the same place as Austin.

After that, police told Cline and her family that they needed to leave, and that she was only allowed to get the necessary items. They added that if she wanted an escort to come back with her to get the rest, she’d need to contact a civil officer instead of an emergency detail — which didn’t go over well with Cline or her mother.

Meanwhile, Austin, who had locked himself upstairs in the house, continued screaming down at them.

“I don’t understand how someone can abuse me and take all my s— and still keep my s—,” Cline yelled through tears. “He’s a drug addict. They’re protecting a drug addict!”

Eventually, Cline was forced to leave with whatever she had already managed to grab, but wasn’t happy with the outcome.

“This is just crazy,” she told a friend, tearing up. “My life is f—ed up. I just feel stupid for letting someone manipulate me and abuse me. He’s a grown adult, I can’t sit around and baby somebody or watch them. I shouldn’t have to. You should be responsible enough to be a father. It’s not about a relationship, it’s not about me and him, it’s about her at the end of the day.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.