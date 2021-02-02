'Teen Mom 2' Star Jade Cline Reveals Plastic Surgery Transformation

✖

Jade Cline is showing off the results of her plastic surgery after undergoing a Brazilian butt lift at the start of 2021. The Teen Mom 2 star showed off the healing results of her surgery, which involves the surgeon suctioning fat from one part of the body and injecting it into the buttocks for more volume, on Instagram last week.

"10 days post-op. Still have a lot of [bruising] and swelling. I have a lot of healing to do, but I’m loving how I’m looking so far," she captioned a video on her Instagram Story showing off her booty, as captured by Teen Mom Shade Room. Cline was still wearing her compression garments in the video, as often required during recovery, but offered another look at her new figure Monday on her Story.

"Did the silhouette TikTok [because] so many [people] wanna see my results!" she wrote in the first slide, referring to a steamy TikTok trend in which people pose naked in silhouette, lit only by a red filter. "But now I'm seeing alllll kinds of weird stuff online about [people] picking apart/editing the video to see you naked...so I'll just post a screenshot from the video so you can get an idea of my after and my shape."

Cline previously shared on her Jay & Kay Unfiltered podcast that she first became interested in going under the knife after seeing the results of people she knew. Notably, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, both of Teen Mom 2, underwent the same surgery in recent years. "I saw so many people I knew that were having BBLs, and I was so impressed and astonished at the shapes of their bodies," Cline said. Of actually having the procedure done, the mom of 3-year-old Kloie said she was in "a lot of pain," and that things didn't exactly go as she expected. "The journey had a lot of unexpected turns. Some crazy stuff happened. MTV documented all of it, so you guys will see," she teased.

Cline first joined the Teen Mom 2 cast in June 2019 after Jenelle Evans' exit. She previously appeared on Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, which chronicled her early days as a mother, dealing with difficulties when it came to her relationship with ex Sean Austin. When Chelsea Houska announced she was leaving Teen Mom 2 this season, MTV announced another Young and Pregnant mother, Ashley Jones, would fill her spot on the cast.