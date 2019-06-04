‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Surprised by MTV’s Pick to Replace Jenelle Evans

MTV officially named a new star to replace Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom 2 after the show’s season finale Monday night. The decision to stay within the Teen Mom farm system and with the pick surprised fans online.

The network confirmed Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Jade Cline will get a promotion to Teen Mom 2. She is the mother of 1-year-old daughter Kloie, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Sean Austin.

One fan was not happy at all with another cast member joining.

Stop adding new people to a show that’s been on 10 years!! We don’t want to hear a new story #TeenMom2 #teenmom #mtv — JoAnn (@quietandcontent) June 4, 2019

Other fans are sure she will make a good addition to the series.

I haven’t watched the show with Jade but with her dealing with the shit she is I feel like Cate, Tyler and Kail could be good support. #TeenMom2 — Kimberly Jako (@oilybohunk7) June 4, 2019

I don’t remember Jade, but maybe she will be a great fit. What yall think?#TeenMom2 — Trenisha Marie (T-Marie) (@TrenishaMarie) June 4, 2019

I’m actually excited to see Jade on teen mom 2!! #TeenMom2 — B💫 (@TaylxrCxle) June 4, 2019

Watching the #TeenMom2 part 3 of the reunion & I love how @KailLowry welcomed the new costar Jade ❤️ I can’t wait to watch the next season!! I love Jade 💕 — Skye (@xxqueenglam24xx) June 4, 2019

Cline will bring Teen Mom cameras to Indianapolis, where the 21-year-old is studying to be a cosmetologist. She also has an on-again, off-again relationship with Austin, and that could be at the center of her storyline on Teen Mom OG.

Cline has some big shoes to fill. Evans’ stories were full of drama, but it was ultimately a shocking event offscreen that led to her being fired. In late April, her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog Nugget after it allegedly “nipped” at their daughter, 2-year-old Ensley. On May 7, MTV said it would no longer film Evans.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” MTV said in a statement at the time. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Evans and Eason are now fighting for custody of their children after losing temporary custody because of the incident. Evans has said she will not leave Eason and has vowed to do what they need to do to keep fighting for her children.

“I am currently following what my attorney has asked. I don’t want to speak publicly on the matter currently as that will jeopardize the possibilities of getting my kids back,” Evans told The Hollywood Gossip. “I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand… I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

She continued, “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united.”

Evans and Eason are reportedly due back in court on Tuesday, when they will learn if they did enough to regain custody. The couple reportedly attended marriage counseling and parenting classes, while Eason took a psychological evaluation.

Teen Mom 2 will return later this year, while Teen Mom OG starts a new season on Monday, June 10 at 9 p.m. ET.