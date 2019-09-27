‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Speak up After Kailyn Lowry Considers Pulling Son From Filming

Kailyn Lowry’s potential solution to her argument with ex Chris Lopez over filming their 2-year-old son Lux has Teen Mom 2 fans all over the map. In Tuesday’s episode, Lopez, whose face is blurred on the MTV show, told Lowry he wanted their child together off camera for good after he had been starting to be recognized when out and about together.

“Chris does not want the baby to be filmed, and he’s coming to get the baby and will bring the baby back when it’s done,” Lowry said in Tuesday’s episode. “I’m pretty sure it’s about people recognizing the baby out in public — it bothers him. I don’t know. It’s a battle I’m not choosing.”

For Lowry, not filming her youngest son would feel like excluding him from brothers Isaac, 9, and Lincoln, 5, both of whom have always filmed for the show.

“I want to show my life with all three of my kids, not just the older two,” she explained.

In the end, she decided if Lopez didn’t know about an upcoming filming date, she would let Lux be on camera. If he did know MTV would be shooting, however, she would go along with his wishes.

Teen Mom 2 fans had mixed emotions about the situation, with some chiding Lopez for not realizing this would be the situation when he impregnated Lowry and others praising him for not wanting his child “exploited” on reality TV. Others were uneasy about the way the reality star was handling the issue, calling her solution a “lie of omission.”

I lowkey respect that kailyn’s bd no. 3 has been consistent about not wanting their son exploited on reality TV 🤔 but how else are they supposed to eat? #TeenMom2 — The Latifah (@TheLatifah) September 25, 2019

To be fair he knew who Kailyn was, what she did, and that her kids were filmed and he still had a child with her so.. it’s nice she is meeting him half way tho. #TeenMom2 — 💚🎗💛🎗💛🎗💚 (@JensenReigns) September 25, 2019

Kail thinks it’s a compromise to only film with Lux as long as Chris doesn’t know about it?! WTH?! Nice coparenting. 🤦🏻‍♀️#TeenMom2 — Tessa Marks (@tkmtwit) September 27, 2019

Chris should have thought about this baby celeb stuff when he first knocked up Kail #TeenMom2 — Jenra (@Jenratheartist) September 25, 2019

So Kail’s solution to Chris not wanting Lux to be on camera is lying to Chris by ommission? Doesn’t that place liability on MTV? #TeenMom2 — Mistress of All Evil (@krstimsu) September 25, 2019

