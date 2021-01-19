'Teen Mom 2' Fans Come to Chelsea Houska's Defense Amid Slights from Jenelle Evans

✖

Fans are taking to Chelsea Houska's defense after former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shades her amid her show exit. Not long after Houska announced she was leaving the popular MTV show, Evans had thoughts to share, adding more fuel to their fire. However, it appears as though Houska hasn't given any of Evans' words a second thought.

"[...] She's been on a roll lately - making fun of her for wearing plaid, accusing her of not being honest about her story, hinting that she knows some bad things about Chelsea that happened behind closed doors," one person wrote via Reddit, explaining their support for Houska and dismay for Evans. "Girl is so irrelevant that even Chelsea doesn't even give her the time of the day [laugh face emoji]."

When the mom-of-four announced she was ready to step away from the show, Evans spoke with E! News giving some shade towards her old best friend. "Good for her," she said. "I feel her story wasn't honest to begin with, so maybe TV isn't meant for her." Their feud started in April 2019 when Houska's father, Randy Houska, made remarks towards Evans' husband David Eason following his scandal regarding killing their family dog, Nugget. When a fan asked Randy's thoughts on the situation that prompted MTV to fire Evans, he responded with, "This is the opportunity to show the contrast that young women can choose to direct their life. Chels chose to focus on her child until the right man appeared vs. choosing a man who is abusive and misogynistic. We tell our story [and] let them choose."

Over the summer, Evans posted a throwback photo that included her, Houska and other fellow Teen Mom star Leah Messer from 2015, but took a snarky jab at Houska, writing, "Fake memories." She added, "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be," aiming at what Houska was wearing. However, one fan of Houska's commented, "Did you steal that outfit when you broke into Chelsea's house?" and according to Nickiswift, Evans replied with, "Yeah ... she only likes plaid lol."

Evans has faced a lot of controversy in the last several years, but especially in the last year when her husband killed their family dog. After losing her spot on the MTV series, it seems as though she can't stop making headlines. As for Houska, she chose to step away from the show as her eldest daughter, Aubree, approaches her teen years. She wants her family to have a little more privacy and for her daughter to make her own choices on what she wants to share with the world, instead of being filmed all the time.