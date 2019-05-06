‘Teen Mom 2′ Fans Call for Show’s Cancellation After Jenelle Evans’ Dog Killed by David Eason

Teen Mom 2 fans are calling for the end of the MTV show after Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, admitted to shooting and killing her French Bulldog last week.

Following Eason’s admission that he killed Nugget, there has been an uproar not only from fans, but legally, as law enforcement, Animal Control and Child Protective Services have all reportedly begun to investigate the death of the dog, as well as the danger posed to Evans and her three children.

MTV, however, has remained publicly silent on the matter, prompting fans to take to Twitter and call for the show to be canceled if the issue is not addressed and Evans fired.

@MTV @TeenMom @mjfree @Viacom it’s time to take them off tv. Child and animal abuse are not entertainment. David Eason is a liability and getting worse by the day. @PBandJenelley_1 needs to be fired from Teen Mom 2. #firejenelle #boycottmtv #cancelteenmom2 — Monica Pi (@monicapi1984) April 30, 2019

NOT WATCHING UNTIL YOU FIRE JENELLE EVANS EASON!!!#firejenelleevans — StopEnablingAbusers🎩 (@JenellesVag) May 5, 2019

Congrats on condoning animal abuse. — Mae Flower (@maeflower87) May 6, 2019

MTV SUPPORTS ANIMAL ABUSE — Cassie (@cassn02) May 5, 2019

MTV needs to address this issue with Jenelle. You’re only making yourselves look worse the longer you wait!!! You’re losing sponsors now because of the bad habits that she enables by staying with him. She needs to be fired if she’s not going to leave David their safety — Cassandra Stiesi (@lifeguardchicxo) May 4, 2019

Several major advertisers have already pulled out from Teen Mom 2, including Chipotle, Dove, TWIX and Greenies.

“We have zero tolerance for animal cruelty and we can now confirm that as a result of this incident, our ads will no longer run during Teen Mom programming,” the pet care company wrote when asked about their commercials playing during Teen Mom 2.

Chipotle likewise tweeted, “We are no longer airing our ads during episodes of Teen Mom.”

Dove Chocolate echoed, “We in no way condone animal cruelty or the mistreatment of animals. We appreciate your feedback and wanted to share that we have stopped advertising on Teen Mom programming.”

TWIX wrote, “We in no way condone animal cruelty or the mistreatment of animals. We appreciate your feedback and wanted to share that we have stopped advertising on Teen Mom programming.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV