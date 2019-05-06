Reality

‘Teen Mom 2′ Fans Call for Show’s Cancellation After Jenelle Evans’ Dog Killed by David Eason

Teen Mom 2 fans are calling for the end of the MTV show after Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, […]

Teen Mom 2 fans are calling for the end of the MTV show after Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, admitted to shooting and killing her French Bulldog last week.

Following Eason’s admission that he killed Nugget, there has been an uproar not only from fans, but legally, as law enforcement, Animal Control and Child Protective Services have all reportedly begun to investigate the death of the dog, as well as the danger posed to Evans and her three children.

MTV, however, has remained publicly silent on the matter, prompting fans to take to Twitter and call for the show to be canceled if the issue is not addressed and Evans fired.

Several major advertisers have already pulled out from Teen Mom 2, including Chipotle, Dove, TWIX and Greenies.

“We have zero tolerance for animal cruelty and we can now confirm that as a result of this incident, our ads will no longer run during Teen Mom programming,” the pet care company wrote when asked about their commercials playing during Teen Mom 2.

Chipotle likewise tweeted, “We are no longer airing our ads during episodes of Teen Mom.”

Dove Chocolate echoed, “We in no way condone animal cruelty or the mistreatment of animals. We appreciate your feedback and wanted to share that we have stopped advertising on Teen Mom programming.”

TWIX wrote, “We in no way condone animal cruelty or the mistreatment of animals. We appreciate your feedback and wanted to share that we have stopped advertising on Teen Mom programming.”

