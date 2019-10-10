‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Blast Chelsea Houska for Being Mean to Her Mom Mary

Teen Mom 2 fans generally don’t have too much negative to say when it comes to Chelsea Houska‘s life playing out on the screen, but the way the MTV personality spoke to her mom during Tuesday’s episode while telling her about the decision she and husband Cole DeBoer made to purchase land on which to build a new home struck some the wrong way.

As Chelsea broke the news to her mother, Mary said she was “sick” to hear her daughter and grandchildren would be moving 45 minutes away, saying she was afraid to make Chelsea “mad and all crazy” if she objected.

As per InTouch Weekly, Chelsea responded, “OK, mom. What do you have to say about it?”

“I just can’t … I don’t even like to talk about it. It’s just so sad for me,” a tearful Mary responded. “We’re going to be 45 minutes away. But Chelsea didn’t see the big deal, saying, “You have kids that live in Florida and Texas.”

“No, I know,” Mary said. “It isn’t so much that you’re leaving, cause it isn’t that far. But you gotta think of it rationally. One, you’re only 15 minutes from me now, I’m by myself. I have to drive all the way down there after 5 cause I work til 5. I can’t just get off, you know.”

While Chelsea said she didn’t want to make her life decisions based on her mother, Mary responded, “No, I know. I just felt like it was too fast. You know, you kinda told me about it,” with Chelsea chiming in, “I know, but you don’t know what we do and what we talk about and what we look at.”

Mary explained she thought the process would take longer than it did, with Chelsea saying she and her husband didn’t let her in on their next move until later in the process so as to avoid things being drawn out.

“Just don’t rush into anything. Just really really think about it, cause I’m not trying to like …” Mary said, fighting back tears. “I’m not trying to sound like I’m selfish, cause I kinda am.”

The reality personality tried to comfort her mom, but fears of driving so far away at night or in the winter had Mary breaking down in tears before too long.

“I’m sorry. We have to do what we feel is right, though. No matter what, we’re going to make it so you don’t feel like this. It’s not going to be as bad as you think it is. I promise,” Chelsea said.

Twitter was shocked to watch Chelsea talk to her mom in such a way.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

