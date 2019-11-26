‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Come After David Eason for Goat Photo

David Eason posted a look at his farm animals on Instagram this weekend, but Teen Mom 2 fans are not here for it. The former reality star showed himself affectionately snuggling a goat named Mary, and fans were worried for its safety. Of course, Eason also took some heat for his ongoing divorce from Jenelle Evans.

Eason has been getting no mercy from Teen Mom 2 fans, especially since Evans announced that she was leaving him last month. Eason has continued to use social media as always, but the comments have gotten brutal for him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This was especially true on Sunday, when Eason posted about his goat, Mary, on Instagram. he shared one selfie with the goat, followed by a video of himself cooing to the animals and kissing her fur.

For fans, this just dredged up memories of Eason’s alleged murder of Nugget, Evans’ dog. Back in May, Evans claimed that Eason had shot and killed Peanut while their children were home, after it nipped at their daughter. The incident left a sour taste in fans’ mouth, and they do not trust Eason with animals. They let him know in the comments.

“You killed a dog nuff said,” one fan wrote with an eye-rolling emoji.

View this post on Instagram This is Ma a a a a aary, shes a sweetheart A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Nov 24, 2019 at 3:57am PST

“Animals know…” added another.

A couple of fans even asked why others were leaving cryptic comments about Eason’s history with animals, and others filled them in.

“Because he killed a dog,” one person wrote.

Eason was accused of domestic abuse as well during his marriage to Evans. He was also frequently dragged for his political rhetoric online. MTV ultimately banned him from filming Teen Mom 2 after he posted transphobic tweets about other reality stars. Evans was fired later on after the incident with Nugget.

Now, reports indicate that Eason is panicking about money in the wake of their separation. Last week, a source told Radar Online that Eason is “furious” about Evans taking her reality TV earnings with her when she left.

“David has been complaining that Jenelle left him with no money,” they said. “He claims he never abused her.”

Fans felt that Evans was well-within her rights, as she was the reality star long before she married Eason. Moreover, they argued, Eason’s involvement only ever hurt her public image, so he was not entitled to any money for it.

Evans and Eason were back in court on Monday morning, but so far there is no word on how things went. Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.