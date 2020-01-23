‘Teen Mom 2’ Ex Chris Lopez Denied Kailyn Lowry Pregnancy Rumor Ahead of Arrest

Just before he was arrested for allegedly violating Kailyn Lowry’s protective order, the Teen Mom 2 star’s on-again, off-again boyfriend, Chris Lopez, denied the ongoing rumors that she was pregnant with another of his children. Lopez, who shares 2-year-old son Lux with Lowry, took to Instagram Live ahead of his Jan. 21 arrest with a strong statement about the pregnancy rumors, saying, “Nobody is pregnant. I don’t know about these rumors you all are hearing about.”

According to The Sun, he then went on to diss Teen Mom 2, despite appearing on the new season of the show “a little bit.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I want to be done with the drama. I’m done with the drama,” he said. “I can’t f— with nothing Teen Mom no more.”

Lopez then asked people to “forget” all about him, continuing, “Can y’all just leave me alone? Please? I’m done. Everyone unfollow me. I just want to be forgotten. Life is crazy. Half the s — being said about me isn’t true. I just want to be done with all this s —”

Rumors that Lowry was expecting her fourth child first began when Lopez’s aunt allegedly posted a photo of Lowry’s ultrasound to her private Instagram, which was quickly reposted by Teen Mom Shade Room. “Wanna give a big congratulations to [Kailyn’s family] on the new addition [due] July 25,” the caption read. “Can’t wait to meet baby number 2 for us – 4 for her.”

Fans were quick to point out that the distinctive nail art on the fingernails holding the ultrasound photo matched up with Lowry’s at the time the photo would have been taken, and the MTV personality has yet to straight out deny the rumors herself.

In fact, she hasn’t posted on Twitter since Jan. 15, when she cryptically wrote, “Defeated. Y’all won,” and retweeted, “Before clear up what? f— you & the person who told you.”

Tuesday afternoon, Lopez was taken into custody following a scheduled court hearing in family court, where he was charged with criminal contempt of a domestic violence protective order. He was released the same day after posting $5,000 in bail.

Photo credit: MTV