‘Teen Mom 2’ Fans Ask David Eason Why He’s Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Split From Jenelle Evans

As Jenelle Evans and David Eason navigate a messy breakup both in and out of court, followers of the former Teen Mom 2 star were shocked to see Eason wearing his wedding ring in a photo he shared to Instagram on Sunday — but there’s a simple explanation. Standing in front of a statue wearing an all-black outfit and NSFW shirt, Eason captioned the picture, “Love taking trips to D.C.! Can’t wait to go back, ride some scooters to the bar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Jan 4, 2020 at 5:52am PST

Followers immediately zeroed in on his left ring finger, with one asking, “Still wearing a wedding ring????”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Eason explained himself soon enough, however, replying to another commenter who asked, “Why u wearing your wedding ring?”

“Old picture,” the former MTV personality explained. It should have been a simple enough explanation, some of his defenders explained, referencing his summery attire and the lush greenery of the background.

“To all you cray crays mentioning him wearing his wedding band, did it ever occur to you that this is a old picture?” they wrote. “Since you want to focus on the details of the picture…. have you ever been to DC in January, i can promise you the trees are NOT full of green leaves, the grass is NOT lush and green and you probably won’t be walking around in a short sleeve t-shirt without a coat.”

Evans announced she had decided to leave her husband of two years in October, writing on Instagram at the time, “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she continued. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images