‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Shades Ex Jenelle Evans Again Amid Divorce

Less than a week after it was announced that the couple planned on going their separate ways, Jenelle Evans’ ex David Eason has seemingly made a dig at his former spouse. The MTV personality took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of his family’s pets and to subtly comment on the state of his love life in the process. He posted a snap filled with many of his pets, including dogs, cats, and goats, along with the caption, “At least these guys know how to keep me company! I love my herd!” Eason has subsequently turned off comments for his post. However, as InTouch Weekly reported, many fans were quick to point out that his post did sound like it was meant as shade towards his estranged wife.

This isn’t the first time that Eason has seemingly shaded Evans following reports of their split. According to InTouch Weekly, three days after the split news broke, he shared a screenshot of a TMZ report on his Instagram Story that detailed Evans’ intention to receive sole custody of the couple’s daughter, Ensley, because she believes she’s more fit to parent. He then posted another screenshot that mentioned his estranged spouse’s road rage incident, writing, “But this is okay?”

As previously mentioned Eason’s posts come less than a week after Evans filed for divorce from her husband after two years of marriage. On Thursday, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed via Instagram that she had “filed papers” to end her marriage.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans, 27, wrote in the caption of her post.. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

The former reality star continued to explain, “With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now. The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Eason and Evans’ marriage has been marred by controversy. Most notably, their split comes six months after Eason killed the family’s dog, Nugget, after the animal allegedly snapped at the couple’s daughter, Ensley. Following the news, the couple’s daughter, Ensley, Evans’ son, Kaiser, and Eason’s daughter, Maryssa, were temporarily removed from their custody (in July, E! News reported that Evans had regained custody of her children). The pair were subsequently dropped from Teen Mom 2 after the controversy.