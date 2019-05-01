‘Teen Mom 2′: David Eason Reportedly Killed Jenelle Evans’ Dog Before Separation

Jenelle Evans’ recent social media posts about husband David Eason might have a tragic reason behind them.

The Teen Mom 2 star sparked breakup rumors soon after a new episode of the MTV reality series, though new reports have since surfaced the reason Evans said on Facebook she was “devastated”has to do with the death of her French bulldog, Nugget.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to E! News, Eason allegedly shot and killed the dog, leading police to pay a visit to the couple’s home.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department told Radar Online they received a call and “it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog.” Authorities told the outlet they were investigating the incident and that a man called 911 about the incident.

A source told E! that Eason allegedly killed Nugget because “it snapped at” their 2-year-old daughter Ensley Eason.

The source adds, “The horrific incident thankfully did not happen in front of the kids.”

“Jenelle has been distraught all day over it,” the insider continued.

Evans herself took to Twitter shortly after news broke of her dog’s death, claiming she had no idea what was going on.

Evans made headlines earlier Tuesday when she hinted at relationship trouble with her husband on social media. The MTV star updated her relationship status to “separated” and later posted a status where she revealed she was “feeling devastated.”

She also posted videos on her Instagram Story of Ariana Grande’s songs “In My Head” and “Bad Idea” playing on her car stereo. She also added a heart drawing around the song title. She shared the same videos to her Facebook page and captioned them, “Sing to me Ari” with a heart emoji.

Eason also seemingly hinted at the incident earlier in the day on his Instagram Story with a photo of someone pointing a gun and writing, “But AR-15 shoots too fast.” He also added a few videos of what looked like Eason burning something in a furnace with coals and surrounded by concrete blocks.

The couple first introduced Nugget on social media on Aug. 15, 2018, in a series of social media posts. Eason most recently posted a video of Nugget taking a raise in a kids swing on a playground on April 1.

Nugget’s death comes just one month after Evans and Eason denied split rumors, which started after Evans changed her relationship status to separated on Facebook.

“Things are fine between me and David,” she told E! News recently. “I heard since he’s not on social media as much we broke up… and tons of other rumors but I just don’t post unless I have makeup on and when I don’t, I take videos of my animals and kids a lot.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.