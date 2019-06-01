‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum David Eason Shares Post About Happiness After Admittedly Killing Jenelle Evans’ Dog

David Eason is not bothered by the fact that Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is considering divorce after he shot and killed their family dog this week.

Eason, 30, shared a quote about happiness on Instagram Wednesday after he admitted to killing the French bulldog named Nugget after it bit their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“Happiness depends on your attitude, not on what you have,” the quote shared on his account read, according to Us Weekly.

Earlier Wednesday, he confessed to shooting and killing the dog, claiming on Instagram that the dog big Ensley in the face, and that it wasn’t the first time.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he wrote alongside a video of the incident. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Evans seemed to have a different outlook on the incident, and wrote on Instagram that she was “heartbroken” and “distraught” over the loss of her pet. She also told Us Weekly that she had not spoken to Eason since he “took [Nugget] and shot her in the woods.”

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” Evans, 27, explained. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

She added that she is “too hurt and upset” to speak to her husband of nearly two years. The two tied the knot in October 2017 and share Ensley. Evans and Eason both have two older children from other relationships.

“It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends,” Evans admitted.

She continued, saying that her kids were not present when Nugget was killed. “[Kaiser, 4, and Ensley] were inside and just got done playing,” she said, noting 9-year-old Jace was on a cruise with Evans’ mother, Barbara. “Kaiser and Ensley had no idea and [haven’t] said anything about it since.”

In her Instagram post dedicated to Nugget, Evans wrote, “Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

