‘Teen Mom 2’ Husband David Eason Officially Charged for Illegally Towing Man’s Truck

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ husband David Eason will have to face the legal consequences of his actions after illegally towing a stranger’s car earlier this month.

According to summons obtained by Radar Thursday, the fired MTV cast member is now facing charges for tampering with a vehicle and causing injury to personal property, based on charges originating from the Wilmington, North Carolina Police Department.

The summons states that Eason allegedly “unlawfully and willfully” hooked a cable on victim Terry Hill’s car and moved it causing “damage to the transmission.”

Eason shared a video of himself towing the white truck on YouTube last week after stating he felt like the car was parked in a way that blocked him from moving his boat. “Learn the right way to deal will [sic] a$$holes who think it’s cool to block you in a parking space,” he wrote in the description of the video. “Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat.”

In the background, Evans could be heard egging on her husband, telling him, “If you’re going to park this close and there’s no money in the meter… Pulled that motherf—er out of the way.”

After the video made headlines for Eason’s shocking behavior, the Wilmington Police Department tweeted that they were “investigating this incident,” but soon announced that no charges would be filed, as Hill declined to press charges. Just a few hours later, Hill changed his mind, with the police tweeting, “UPDATE: Hill has decided to press charges. An officer is meeting with him to assist in paperwork/taking a report. Once completed, WPD will take appropriate action to charge Eason.”

Local news outlet WECT interviewed Hill about his decision to change his mind. “I went home last night, and I was talking with my wife, and she says, ‘Somebody has to stop this guy,’ and the viewers that we talked to on her computer, they said, ‘Y’all need to press charges,’ and so I decided I would,” he told the station.

“I’m going to try to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen, and he needs to do the same thing,” he continued. “From the reports I looked at and the videos I’ve seen, somebody has got to stop him. He’s going to cause a lot of trouble.”

Eason’s court date is set for Jan. 28, 2019.

Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February after going on a homophobic social media rant, and in October, Evans accused him of assaulting her in a disturbing 911 call that was soon released to the public.

Soon after, she called the incident a misunderstanding in a YouTube video of her own, saying, “I know everyone’s concerned about me. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. I don’t know why you guys think I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 9 on Monday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty / Credit: C Flanigan