‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Hits Back at Commenter Who Brought up Dog-Killing Scandal

Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason just can’t escape his dog-killing controversy. In April, Eason, who is married to fellow Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans, killed their family dog, Nugget, after the animal allegedly snapped at the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. Now Eason, who is currently separated from Evans, is sharing snaps with his farm animals at his phone, but fans won’t let him forget what happened to Nugget. One fan in particular got under his skin, and the North Carolina-based metalworker decided to snap back.

On Sunday, Eason uploaded a selfie alongside a goat in what seemed to be an innocent post about the animal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is Maaary,” Eason captioned the picture. “She’s a sweetheart.”

View this post on Instagram This is Ma a a a a aary, shes a sweetheart A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Nov 24, 2019 at 3:57am PST

One fan simply did not care about the picture, writing, “You killed a dog. ‘Nuff said.”

Eason fired off a snarky reply in return in an attempt to claim what he did was no different to when a veterinarian euthanizes a dog.

“So did your veterinarian,” Eason wrote.

After initially trying to cover up the incident Eason went on to admit to PEOPLE that he killed the animal

“It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger,” Eason said. “This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do. The dog was aggressive. Yes, she might not be huge or whatever, but you know when a dog bites a child on the face more than one time, then it should never be around the child again. If you give the dog up for adoption, one day it’s going to be around children again.”

He added, “If you call the authorities at that point, the law says the dog has to be euthanized. I’m not going to pay anyone to euthanize my dog when I could do it myself.”

The former MTV personality, who runs Black River Metal and Wood, responded to the public backlash by saying that the death was hard on him personality and that he did not “want” to do kill the dog.

“I mean, I loved that dog,” Eason said. “I still think about her every day. It’s really hard for me. A lot of people put me down for it, they hate me for it, but like I said it was not something I wanted to do.”

Photo Credit: Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty Images