Leah Messer Supports 'Teen Mom 2' Firing David Eason: ‘I Am Disgusted’

Leah Messer is joining the score of Teen Mom cast members to come out in support of MTV's decision to sever ties with Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason after the reality TV personality went on a homophobic Twitter rant Monday.

"I am disgusted by the recent statements made by David Eason and support MTV's decision to fire him 100 percent," Messer told Us Weekly on Wednesday. "This ignorance cannot be tolerated and I refuse to be associated with hatred of any kind. I stand in solidarity with my friends and family in the LGBTQ community and applaud MTV for their quick and decisive action."

As previously reported, Eason's homophobic and transphobic rant, in which he called LGBT people "an abomination," triggered his firing.

"And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent," he said in the now-deleted tweets. "Because you think you know me? LMAO why don't you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that's supposed to be normal."

(Photo: Twitter/@davideportcity)

Fans immediately called for his and Evans' firing from the series, threatening to boycott the show until MTV removed the couple from the show.

Evans defended her husband in a statement to TMZ prior to his firing, saying, "David didn't understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on."

"David doesn't hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David's close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham's] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn't act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left," she continued.

Despite the apology, MTV released a statement Tuesday saying the network was no longer working with Eason, despite being in the middle of filming the next season of the hit series.

"David Eason's personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV," the network said in a statement. "With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him."

A number of Teen Mom cast members spoke out in support of the firing soon after.

"David should have been fired after bringing a knife to set and popping balloons with it," Kailyn Lowry told Us Weekly, referring to previous allegations that Eason had pulled out a knife during the taping of the Teen Mom end of the year special, which Evans downplayed as frustrated balloon popping after being turned away from the bar.

"Glad MTV finally did what was necessary," Lowry added.

Lowry's ex Javi Marroquin also said he was grateful the show let Eason go.

"Honestly with how society is these days, you never know the extremity a person will go to," Marroquin explained to Blasting News. "I'm glad MTV handled it."

"My best friend is a lesbian and even if we don't talk as much, I'll have her back and won't support anyone who makes comments that way. Me and [Eason] were never friends so his opinion kinda doesn't matter to me honestly. There's plenty of people out there that feel the same way he does. I just don't associate myself with people with those beliefs," he continued.

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom OG also commented on Eason's departure from the show.

"I hope David takes this as a learning experience to understand what the LGBT community is trying to improve. I hope he agrees, as if he has friends who should hopefully educate him, as some people die hearing those words and certain connotations, and it is very hurtful to the LGBT community," the Teen Mom OG personality told Us Weekly.

"I hope being a father, he does not teach that to his children. For Jenelle, I hope she helps her husband become a better person, and that whatever they choose to decide for their livelihoods and working with MTV is there right choice. These certain words are not allowed in an work environment and I'm happy to see MTV make a responsible employer choice," she added.

Photo Credit: MTV