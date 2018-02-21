Kailyn Lowry Weighs in on David Eason’s ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing: ‘MTV Finally Did What Was Necessary’

Teen Mom 2 cast member Kailyn Lowry is happy to see David Eason go. The MTV personality and husband of Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans was let go by the network Wednesday after going on a homophobic Twitter rant Monday.

“David should have been fired after bringing a knife to set and popping balloons with it,” Lowry told Us Weekly shortly after the announcement that Eason was fired, referring to previous allegations that Eason had pulled out a knife during the taping of the Teen Mom end of the year special, which aired in December.

Evans soon after downplayed the threatening nature of the scene, saying her husband was angry after being turned away from the bar, pulling the knife and popping the balloons in anger before leaving the filming.

“Glad MTV finally did what was necessary,” Lowry added.

As previously reported, Eason drew the ire of fans when he responded to a fan with a homophobic and transphobic rant, calling LGBT people “an abomination.”

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent,” he said in the now-deleted tweets. “Because you think you know me? LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

Fans quickly called for his and Evans’ termination from the MTV series, threatening to boycott the show until the network fired the couple.

Lowry also spoke out against her castmate.

“I’m absolutely disturbed by the comments David made regarding gay & transgender parents,” she wrote on Twitter Monday, adding, “People are removed from shows for comments like that.”

Leah Messer was quick to retweet Lowry, adding that she agreed with the sentiment.

Evans defended her husband to TMZ the following day, saying, “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

“David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left,” she continued.

Despite Evans’ statement, MTV released a statement Tuesday evening saying the network was no longer planning on working with Eason, despite being in the middle of filming the next season of Teen Mom 2.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Photo Credit: KailLowry.com