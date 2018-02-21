Javi Marroquin Is ‘Glad’ MTV ‘Handled’ David Eason After ‘Teen Mom 2’ Firing

Javi Marroquin may have slept through the initial drama surrounding David Eason’s firing from Teen Mom 2 Tuesday, but Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband is in full support of MTV’s decision to let Jenelle Evans’ husband go over a homophobic Twitter rant.

“Go to bed at 815…randomly wake up to 12 texts about all this madness,” Javi tweeted Tuesday night. “See Mtv came out with a statement. Told y’all Twitter is poppin after 10. Back to bed I go thooo.”

Go to bed at 815…randomly wake up to 12 texts about all this madness. See Mtv came out with a statement. Told y’all Twitter is poppin after 10. Back to bed I go thooo 🙌🏼 — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) February 21, 2018

Wednesday, he opened up about his feelings in a bit more serious of a manner to Blasting News.

“Honestly with how society is these days, you never know the extremity a person will go to,” Marroquin explained. “I’m glad MTV handled it.”

Fans of the show will remember that Marroquin has a close friend who is a lesbian, and the reality personality said he won’t stand for any kind of anti-LGBT rhetoric.

“My best friend is a lesbian and even if we don’t talk as much,” Marroquin continued. “I’ll have her back and won’t support anyone who makes comments that way. Me [Eason] were never friends so his opinion kinda doesn’t matter to me honestly. There’s plenty of people out there that feel the same way he does. I just don’t associate myself with people with those beliefs.”

As previously reported, Eason drew the ire of fans when he responded to a fan with a homophobic and transphobic rant, calling LGBT people “an abomination.”

“And just what makes you think you have the right to tell me how to be a parent,” he said in the now-deleted tweets. “Because you think you know me? LMAO why don’t you go tell the homo and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.”

Fans quickly called for his and Evans’ firing from the series, threatening to boycott the show until the network got rid of the couple.

Evans defended her husband to TMZ the following day, telling the publication, “David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works. Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

She continued: “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community. My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends. We attended Farrah [Abraham’s] birthday in Miami with a lot of LGBT people there and he didn’t act in any type of way. We went had a good time and left.”

Regardless, MTV released a statement Tuesday evening saying the network was no longer planning on working with Eason, despite being in the middle of filming the next season of Teen Mom 2.

“David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV,” the network said in a statement. “With six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2, effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Marroquin’s ex was quick to speak out about the firing.

“David should have been fired after bringing a knife to set and popping balloons with it,” Lowry told Us Weekly, referring to previous allegations that Eason had pulled out a knife during the taping of the Teen Mom end of the year special, which Evans downplayed as a simple means to pop balloons in frustration after being turned away from the bar.

“Glad MTV finally did what was necessary,” Lowry added.

Abraham also weighed in on Eason’s departure from the show.

“I hope David takes this as a learning experience to understand what the LGBT community is trying to improve. I hope he agrees, as if he has friends who should hopefully educate him, as some people die hearing those words and certain connotations, and it is very hurtful to the LGBT community,” the Teen Mom OG personality told Us Weekly.

“I hope being a father, he does not teach that to his children. For Jenelle, I hope she helps her husband become a better person, and that whatever they choose to decide for their livelihoods and working with MTV is there right choice. These certain words are not allowed in an work environment and I’m happy to see MTV make a responsible employer choice,” she added.

