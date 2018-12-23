‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum David Eason to Face Charges in Illegal Towing Incident

David Eason, the controversial husband of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, is facing charges for illegally towing a man’s truck out of a parking spot in Wilmington, North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Eason posted a video on YouTube showing him towing a white truck out of a curbside parking spot in downtown Wilmington. Eason claimed the truck was blocking him from getting out, so he decided to tow it himself.

“Learn the right way to deal will a$$holes who think it’s cool to block you in a parking space. Good thing my trailer has a folded tongue that allowed me to get my truck out so I can tow him out of the way, in order to move my boat,” Eason wrote in the caption.

Wilmington police were inundated with tweets from Teen Mom fans sharing the video, and they confirmed an investigation was launched. One fan alerted them to the other questionable activities Eason and Evans share themselves doing on social media.

“We completely understand your concern and appreciate you sharing it with us! The past incidents have occurred outside of our jurisdiction, but we will continue to thoroughly investigate when it is within our city limits,” the department replied.

“We were made aware of the video soon after it was posted online and immediately began investigating it. This is an absolutely inappropriate way to handle parking issues,” WPD spokesperson Jennifer Dandron later told WECT.

UPDATE: the officer on the case was not on duty, so we had to go high up. Now we are at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office filing charges with the magistrate. @wectnews #teenmom2 pic.twitter.com/lfn8oEme2i — Ben Smart (@BenSmartWECT) December 21, 2018

Eason later told the local news outlet, “I don’t have time to meet with you but this was my friends truck, I was just messing with him one day. Dont get into my personal business dude I’m just trying to get followers on YouTube geesh!”

Terry Hill told WECT he owned the truck and said the incident actually happened back on June 13, 2018. He said he called police right after the incident, and has since had to pay for repairs on his truck. He also claims Eason edited out a scene of his truck hitting a telephone pole during the incident.

Hill initially said he was not planning on pressing charges, which led to the WPD saying they could not do anything about the video. However, he changed his mind Friday afternoon.

UPDATE: Hill has decided to press charges. An officer is meeting with him to assist in paperwork/taking a report. Once completed, WPD will take appropriate action to charge Eason. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) December 21, 2018

“I went home last night, and I was talking with my wife, and she says, ‘Somebody has to stop this guy,’ and the viewers that we talked to on her computer, they said, ‘Y’all need to press charges,’ and so I decided I would,” he told WECT Friday.

When Hill arrived at the police department, the officer working on the case was not there, so he had to file charges with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Department. Wilmington police also told WECT they “will take appropriate action to charge” Eason.

“I’m going to try to do my best to be a law-abiding citizen, and he needs to do the same thing,” Hill told WECT. “From the reports I looked at and the videos I’ve seen, somebody has got to stop him. He’s going to cause a lot of trouble.”

WPD has not said what charges Eason will face yet.

“I feel good. I feel really good, getting it over with,” Hill said. “It’s going to be worth it.”

Since Eason was fired from appearing on Teen Mom 2 because of homophobic remarks on Twitter, he has been at the center of countless controversies, from draping himself in the Confederate battle flag to claiming the Secret Service visited him after he posted about President Donald Trump on Instagram. In October, Evans called 911 and accused him of assault.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9, which will include the aftermath of the alleged assault, debuts on MTV Monday, Jan. 14.

